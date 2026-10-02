An X user known as @AJSMILE911 was reportedly picked up by unknown men at his Abuja home on the morning of October 2, 2026

The reported arrest came days after the influencer posted a viral video clip claiming Don Jazzy and Ayra Starr's mother were expecting a baby together

Don Jazzy had publicly warned the user on September 30 after the post spread widely, but the influencer kept the content up

An X influencer operating under the handle @AJSMILE911 has reportedly been arrested at his home in Abuja, days after posting a claim linking music mogul Don Jazzy romantically to Ayra Starr's mother.

The arrest claim surfaced on October 2, 2026, when X user @Funksmama shared a screenshot of a chat message purportedly sent by the influencer's brother.

Influencer reportedly arrested in Abuja after viral post involving Don Jazzy and Ayra Starr’s mother. Photo: donjazzy/genzmummy

Source: Instagram

According to the message, unknown men arrived at the residence that morning, seized phones from those present, and took the influencer away while those around tried to record the incident.

The X post about Don Jazzy and Ayra Starr's mum that started it all

The drama traces back to September 29, when @AJSMILE911 posted a short video clip accompanied by the caption:

"Don Jazzy and Ayra Starr's mom happily celebrate as they prepare to welcome their unborn baby."

The footage, which showed Don Jazzy and the Afrobeats star's mother laughing and gesturing, was originally posted by Ayra Starr's mom on November 26, 2023, and later posted by the influencer to mislead the public.

Don Jazzy responded publicly on September 30 by quoting the post and writing:

"Let me first tag and beg your family members to talk sense to you now o."

Despite the public warning, the influencer left the content up without taking it down.

As of the time of this report, neither Don Jazzy, Ayra Starr, nor her mother has made any public statement regarding the reported arrest.

No official police confirmation or independent verification of the detention has emerged, meaning the story rests entirely on circulating social media claims.

Check out the X post reporting the arrest of the influencer who posted controversial claims about Don Jazzy and Ayra Starr’s mother below:

Nigerians react to the X influencer's reported arrest

The development stirred strong reactions online, with many noting the influencer had been warned and chose to ignore it.

@bestieverhad501 said:

"He was warned wasn't he? Good riddance to bad rubbish"

@NoContextArden1 wrote:

"Don jazzy abeg no matter how much they beg you please don't release that fool make he chop watery beans inside Kirikiri small"

@EbukaTBH commented:

"I hear say prison dey sweet sha. Congratulations to him. He is going to a better place."

@kiara7829 reacted:

"I'm happy for him tho. More picking to them banger boys"

@Con4mistAsiwaju stated:

"Medicine after death. He was warned. But he chooses this path. May Justice prevail as they say."

@OG_papah542 wrote:

"Him don gather within he wanted now it's for him to enjoy his new Apartment"

@alhajitequila added:

"Jon jazzy na me first beg you. Give this one like 10-20 years please"

An X influencer is reportedly in detention following a viral allegation involving Don Jazzy and Ayra Starr’s mother, sparking reactions online. Photo: donjazzy

Source: Instagram

Police arrest influencer over fake OPay notice

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Nigeria Police Force National Cybercrime Centre arrested 27-year-old influencer Hafsat Abubakar over a fabricated document falsely claiming OPay was shutting down its operations.

Police said the document, which circulated widely online, claimed OPay would stop processing transactions and account services, but the fintech company dismissed it as completely false.

The police warned Nigerians against spreading unverified information online, adding that investigations were ongoing and anyone found culpable would be prosecuted.

Source: Legit.ng