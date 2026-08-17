Billionaire wife Shade Okoya sat down with her son Wahab for a playful chat that quickly turned personal

Shade Okoya addressed public commentary about how frequently she attends social events, giving her own candid explanation

The mother-son duo also commented about their personality and lifestyle, stirring reactions online

Shade Okoya, wife of Nigerian billionaire Razak Okoya, has offered a frank response to those who have questioned how often she attends social events, and she did so while sitting alongside her son.

The conversation happened during a fun, interview-style promotional video filmed on Sunday, August 16, 2026. Wahab Okoya recruited his mother to front a campaign for his new eyewear line.

Shade Okoya addressed public commentary about how frequently she attends social events. Credit: shadeokoya

Source: Instagram

Why Shade Okoya Keeps Showing Up

When Wahab put the question to his mother about her presence at social events, she was unapologetic. "People celebrate me also, so I have to celebrate them when they have them," she said.

She added that many people already show up for their own family's events, so returning that energy is simply good manners.

The video also touched on lighter territory. Shade revealed that beans is her favourite food, while Wahab said his is moi moi (beans cake), adding that many people do not know that about him.

When asked about her favourite designer label, Shade said she currently does not follow any particular brand and just goes with what feels right, before naming Eleganza Lifestyle as her present favourite.

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Shade Okoya and her son were among the prominent figures who attended Nollywood couple Lateef Adedimeji and Mo Bimpe's triplets' party.

Shade Okoya's heartwarming conversation with son leaves many talking. Credit: shadeokoya

Source: Instagram

Watch the conversation between Shade Okoya and her son below:

Reactions to Shade Okoya's video with son

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions to the video on X, read them below:

ayomipomayokun said:

"This is so cool and clean. This is the real rich folks, classy, sweet, elegant, matured. I’m blushing."

X_olokpa commented:

"Imagine if they start a Livestream television. "The lifestyle of the okoyas". E go be like Kardashian family. But Livestreaming!"

kimoranky reacted:

"This idea from him is a nice one. If he utilized his family influence properly, it might turn the next big brand."

Liberty8577 commented:

"Everywhere is just like Gold, is this real or an Ai?"

Shade Okoya at son's induction

Legit.ng also reported that the Okoya family added another feather to their cap as billionaire Alhaji Rasaq Akanni Okoya and his wife, Shade Okoya, proudly witnessed the induction of their sons into Lagos’ prestigious Island Club.

The ceremony, held during the club’s high-profile Easter/Ileya Dance Night, saw Idris Abolaji Okoya, Usman Olatunji Okoya, Jubril Adedoyo Okoya, and Rahim Olashubomi Okoya formally welcomed as second-generation members.

The induction was marked by a symbolic bow and the presentation of official sashes, signifying their transition into the elite circle of the historic institution.

Source: Legit.ng