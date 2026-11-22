Pastor Jimmy Odukoya has spoken after receiving an enthusiastic welcome from members of The Fountain of Life Church during Sunday service

The embattled Senior Pastor told congregants that he loved them and hinted that there were important matters they would need to discuss

Odukoya's remarks came amid a leadership dispute that has led to his removal announcement by a faction of the church's Board of Trustees

Pastor Jimmy Odukoya has reacted to the warm reception he received from members of The Fountain of Life Church amid the ongoing leadership crisis rocking the congregation.

The pastor arrived for the church's Sunday service on November 22, 2026, where members welcomed him enthusiastically, cheering as he made his way into the service.

Responding to the reception, Odukoya expressed affection for the congregation and acknowledged that there were important matters to discuss.

Church members welcome Jimmy Odukoya enthusiastically at the church service. Photos: @pastorpj/IG.

Source: Instagram

What Jimmy Odukoya told church members

Addressing the cheering members, the pastor said he loved them before asking them to listen.

He also hinted that they had a lot to discuss but quickly shifted attention to what he described as a pleasant surprise.

“We have a lot to talk about, but first of all we got a pleasant surprise this morning. Bishop Mike decided to surprise us this morning,” he said.

Odukoya then invited the congregation to welcome Bishop Mike Okonkwo to the stage.

Why Jimmy Odukoya is embroiled in a church dispute

On November 17, a faction of the Board of Trustees announced Odukoya's removal as Senior Pastor, citing a December 2021 succession recording by the late founder, Pastor Taiwo Odukoya.

The faction named Pastor Rotimi Okpaise as interim leader.

Jimmy rejected the decision, describing it as unconstitutional. On November 20, he filed a suit at the Federal High Court in Lagos against his sister, Tolu Odukoya, and members of the board.

Watch the X video of Jimmy Odukoya's reaction to church members here:

Reactions trail Jimmy Odukoya's video

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:

@effing65098 stated:

"Thank you Bishop Mike Okonkwo. Ah this is nice,cos u insist?he can go and form another ministry and these members I am seeing,will go with him"

@PresidentIkemba wrote:

"I want to say this now, the members of Fountain of Life Church will revolt against the board in the coming days. We are in a new era, the GenZ will make sure the foundation of this church is wrecked and a new one built for Jimmy. Areogun and Osinbajo should form another church."

Jimmy Odukoya expresses affection for the congregation. Photo: @pastorpj/IG.

Source: Instagram

Bishop Wale Oke speaks about Jimmy Odukoya

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Bishop Francis Wale Oke stirred conversations following his address to the congregation of Fountain of Life Church, where he drew parallels between Pastor Jimmy Odukoya's emergence as a successor and biblical accounts of leadership transfer.

During his address, the cleric recalled the final moments between the late Pastor Taiwo Odukoya and his son, Jimmy, describing how the laying-on-of-hands ceremony symbolised the transfer of a divine mantle of leadership.

Source: Legit.ng