Top news website in Nigeria 24/25 Top News Website in Nigeria 24/25

Global site navigation

Local editions

Sophia Momodu Hypes Daughter Imade for Looking Clean After School in Viral Video
Celebrities

Sophia Momodu Hypes Daughter Imade for Looking Clean After School in Viral Video

by  Shade Metibogun
2 min read
  • A video of Sophia Momodu and her daughter Imade surfaced online on Friday, September 11, 2026
  • Sophia was heard praising Imade for still looking neat after the school day ended as she shared her feelings about it
  • The clip emerged a few days after an old video of Davido's wife Chioma and daughter Hailey also made the rounds online

PAY ATTENTION: Find it fast with our new search feature at Legit.ng!

Sophia Momodu, baby mama to music star Davido, has set social media buzzing after a sweet clip of her and their daughter Imade went viral.

The video, shared on Instagram on Friday, September 11, 2026, captured the mother-daughter duo right after Imade closed from school.

Sophia's video with daughter as she closes from school trends
Reaction trail Sophia Momodu as she hypes daughter Imade for looking clean after school. Photo credit@davido/@thesophiamomodu
Source: Instagram

Dressed in jean shorts, a T-shirt, and white sneakers, Imade walked along, pulling her school bag behind her while her mother heaped praise on her for still looking immaculate after a full school day.

Sophia could be heard expressing genuine delight at how put-together her daughter appeared, encouraging her to keep it up.

Read also

Blessing Obasi breaks down in tears after dropping son off on his first day of school

PAY ATTENTION: From breaking news to viral moments. Follow Legit.ng on Instagram!

In her words:

"Bigzz girl, we are still looking clean after school. I am impressed, let's go. Let's go, keep this up."

Imade, clearly enjoying the attention, kept walking with a wide smile on her face.

Sophia's video with daughter as she closes from school trends
Sophia Momodu hypes daughter Imade for looking clean after school. Photo credit@thesohiaamomdu
Source: Instagram

Davido's daughters trending online

The timing of the video was notable, coming just one day after a separate old clip of Davido's wife, Chioma, and the singer's daughter Hailey also surfaced online.

In that footage, Hailey was seated on Chioma's lap as the two shared an animated conversation, which also drew warm reactions from fans.

The back-to-back appearances of both Davido's daughters online within hours quickly caught the attention of his fanbase, who flooded the comments section with affectionate messages for the young girls.

Here is the Instagram video of Sophia and her daughter Imade below:

Fans react to the clip

@hog_wigs commented:

"She's a big girl now. We love our princess."

Read also

BBNaija's Bambam takes daughters on vacation,' Teddy A's absence elicits reactions

@taiwoabiose wrote:

"Happy resumption biggest Imasco."

@diakitehawa_ said:

"Big Imasco, This ur daughter melts my heart to b honest."

@aminatasesay6653 shared:

"Beautiful Imade, fashion burg Sophia, I love the way u talk, your phonetic is suprr"

@unsual_zinny reacted:

"See as she Dey waka like her papa"

Sophia Momodu wears matching attire with Davido

Legit.ng reported that Davido and one of his baby mamas, Sophia Momodu, were seen wearing the same outfits.

Though they were seen at different places, the colour, brand, and type of clothes they wore were the same.

Davido wore a green shirt with different patterns on it, while Momodu wore a version of his shirt, but made into a gown

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Shade Metibogun avatar

Shade Metibogun (Entertainment editor) Shade Metibogun is an entertainment editor at Legit.ng (since 2023). She has over a decade experience in both print and online media (THEWILL, Institute for Media and Society). Shade has a Post Graduate Diploma in Education (2016), Bachelor Degree in Literature in English, Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria (2004), Email: shade.metibogun@corp.legit.ng

Tags:
Davido
Hot:
Gary owens Debra bollman Famous person world Football trophies Matteo berrettini wife girlfriend