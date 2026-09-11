A video of Sophia Momodu and her daughter Imade surfaced online on Friday, September 11, 2026

Sophia was heard praising Imade for still looking neat after the school day ended as she shared her feelings about it

The clip emerged a few days after an old video of Davido's wife Chioma and daughter Hailey also made the rounds online

Sophia Momodu, baby mama to music star Davido, has set social media buzzing after a sweet clip of her and their daughter Imade went viral.

The video, shared on Instagram on Friday, September 11, 2026, captured the mother-daughter duo right after Imade closed from school.

Reaction trail Sophia Momodu as she hypes daughter Imade for looking clean after school. Photo credit@davido/@thesophiamomodu

Source: Instagram

Dressed in jean shorts, a T-shirt, and white sneakers, Imade walked along, pulling her school bag behind her while her mother heaped praise on her for still looking immaculate after a full school day.

Sophia could be heard expressing genuine delight at how put-together her daughter appeared, encouraging her to keep it up.

In her words:

"Bigzz girl, we are still looking clean after school. I am impressed, let's go. Let's go, keep this up."

Imade, clearly enjoying the attention, kept walking with a wide smile on her face.

Sophia Momodu hypes daughter Imade for looking clean after school. Photo credit@thesohiaamomdu

Source: Instagram

Davido's daughters trending online

The timing of the video was notable, coming just one day after a separate old clip of Davido's wife, Chioma, and the singer's daughter Hailey also surfaced online.

In that footage, Hailey was seated on Chioma's lap as the two shared an animated conversation, which also drew warm reactions from fans.

The back-to-back appearances of both Davido's daughters online within hours quickly caught the attention of his fanbase, who flooded the comments section with affectionate messages for the young girls.

Here is the Instagram video of Sophia and her daughter Imade below:

Fans react to the clip

@hog_wigs commented:

"She's a big girl now. We love our princess."

@taiwoabiose wrote:

"Happy resumption biggest Imasco."

@diakitehawa_ said:

"Big Imasco, This ur daughter melts my heart to b honest."

@aminatasesay6653 shared:

"Beautiful Imade, fashion burg Sophia, I love the way u talk, your phonetic is suprr"

@unsual_zinny reacted:

"See as she Dey waka like her papa"

Sophia Momodu wears matching attire with Davido

Legit.ng reported that Davido and one of his baby mamas, Sophia Momodu, were seen wearing the same outfits.

Though they were seen at different places, the colour, brand, and type of clothes they wore were the same.

Davido wore a green shirt with different patterns on it, while Momodu wore a version of his shirt, but made into a gown

Source: Legit.ng