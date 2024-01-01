Davido and one of his baby mama's Sophia Momodu were seen wearing the same outfits

Though they were seen at different places, the colour, brand and type of clothes they wore were the same

Davido wore a green shirt with different patterns on it while Momodu wore a version of his shirt but made into a gown

The pictures have emerged of David Adeleke better known as Davido and one of his baby mama Sophia Momodu wearing the same clothes and brands.

Though they didn't attend the same event, the two were captured in matching attires and their pictures surfaced on social media.

Davido and Sophia Momodu spotted wearing matching outfits. Photo credit @thesophaimomodu/@davido

Source: Instagram

In the pictures, Davido wore a patterned green shirt, white shorts, and green sneakers while Momodu also wore a version of Davido's shirt made into a gown.

She matched it with silver shoes and a bag. This development came a few months ago after the single mother said her baby daddy was dead to her.

She complained that the singer had not been fulfilling his obligations as a father to Imade, their daughter.

Imade also wrote a letter to her grandmother where she complained about the death of her brother. She lamented that her father had not been there when she needed him the most.

See the post here:

Fans react to pictures of Davido and Momodu in matching clothes

Netizens have reacted to the pictures of David and Sophia in matching outfits. Here are some of the comments below:

@sarahson_empire_':

"Waitn e con mean ??"

@everything_by_keemah':

"Watin that one come mean."

@imole.aayo:

"You people shuu leave this behavior ti 12:00 ba ti lu, cos ko nice."

@damilolaakinwale23':

"And so ?New year lawa o eje ki everybody mind business e."

@princess_dmax:

"Na new year we wan enter oooo make Una dey mind una business oooo."

@goddess_of_cruise:

"Una no get work."

@partizan_2007:

"You forget to add say na the same shop them buy am, I even get the receipt. Make I send am give you?"

@valozmetics:

"Sophie wore it better."

@favour_timbowei:

"Last night ke, this shirt wey David don dash person since last week."

Source: Legit.ng