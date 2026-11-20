Davido has announced plans to provide startup funds to Nigerians with promising business ideas as part of his birthday celebration

The Afrobeats star said his foundation would extend its usual donations to motherless babies' homes to include financial support for aspiring entrepreneurs

Davido made the announcement on Instagram on Friday, November 20, a day before his birthday, and disclosed that the initiative would begin on Monday

Nigerian music star David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has announced plans to support Nigerians with business ideas as he prepares to celebrate his birthday.

The Unavailable crooner disclosed that his foundation would provide startup funds to aspiring entrepreneurs, giving them an opportunity to turn their ideas into businesses.

Davido made the announcement in a post shared on his Instagram story on Friday, November 20, ahead of his birthday on Saturday, November 21.

Davido says his foundation will provide startup funds to aspiring entrepreneurs. Photos: @davido/IG.

Source: Instagram

Davido announces business funding initiative

In his message, the singer explained that his foundation would be expanding its usual birthday charity activities to accommodate Nigerians hoping to start their own businesses.

He noted that although the foundation regularly donates to motherless babies' homes during his birthday celebrations, it would also focus on helping people with business ideas this year.

Davido wrote:

“This year for my birthday my foundation will not only be sending money to the motherless babies homes as usual.. we also want to help Nigerians with start up funds for their business ideas as we know how difficult the situation in the country".

Davido says his foundation regularly donates to motherless babies' homes during his birthday celebrations. Photo: @davido/IG.

Source: Twitter

Moment Davido greeted his Uncle and dignitaries

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Afrobeats star Davido was among the notable guests at the Silverbird Man of the Year Awards held at Eko Hotel on Monday, November 16, 2026.

The singer caught attention after prostrating to greet his uncle, Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke, and several other prominent guests at the event.

A video capturing the respectful gesture quickly went viral, sparking reactions online as fans praised Davido for his humility and respect for elders.

Source: Legit.ng