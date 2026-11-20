Davido Announces Initiative to Fund Nigerians With Business Ideas, Mentions Start Date
- Davido has announced plans to provide startup funds to Nigerians with promising business ideas as part of his birthday celebration
- The Afrobeats star said his foundation would extend its usual donations to motherless babies' homes to include financial support for aspiring entrepreneurs
- Davido made the announcement on Instagram on Friday, November 20, a day before his birthday, and disclosed that the initiative would begin on Monday
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Nigerian music star David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has announced plans to support Nigerians with business ideas as he prepares to celebrate his birthday.
The Unavailable crooner disclosed that his foundation would provide startup funds to aspiring entrepreneurs, giving them an opportunity to turn their ideas into businesses.
Davido made the announcement in a post shared on his Instagram story on Friday, November 20, ahead of his birthday on Saturday, November 21.
Davido announces business funding initiative
In his message, the singer explained that his foundation would be expanding its usual birthday charity activities to accommodate Nigerians hoping to start their own businesses.
He noted that although the foundation regularly donates to motherless babies' homes during his birthday celebrations, it would also focus on helping people with business ideas this year.
Davido wrote:
“This year for my birthday my foundation will not only be sending money to the motherless babies homes as usual.. we also want to help Nigerians with start up funds for their business ideas as we know how difficult the situation in the country".
Moment Davido greeted his Uncle and dignitaries
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Afrobeats star Davido was among the notable guests at the Silverbird Man of the Year Awards held at Eko Hotel on Monday, November 16, 2026.
The singer caught attention after prostrating to greet his uncle, Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke, and several other prominent guests at the event.
A video capturing the respectful gesture quickly went viral, sparking reactions online as fans praised Davido for his humility and respect for elders.
Source: Legit.ng
Olaniyi Apanpa (Entertainment Editor) Olaniyi Apanpa is a seasoned journalist with over 6 years of experience in sports, metro, politics, and entertainment reporting. He has written for renowned platforms such as Opera News, Scooper News, The PUNCH, and currently works as a Senior Entertainment Editor at Legit.ng. A graduate of English Education from the University of Lagos. He is also a trained Digital Marketer from the Digital Marketing Institute, Lagos. Contact: olaniyi.apanpa@corp.legit.ng.