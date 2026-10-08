Lord of Ajasa Celebrates as He Officially Becomes a US Citizen, 9ice, ID Cabasa, Others React
- Veteran Yoruba rap pioneer Lord of Ajasa shared video clips and photos from his US citizenship ceremony on Instagram on October 7, 2026
- The rapper, born in Akure, Ondo State, rose to fame in the early 2000s and helped shape Nigeria's indigenous hip-hop scene
- Fellow music stars including 9ice, ID Cabasa, Danny Young, and Bigiano flooded his comment section with congratulatory messages
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Veteran Nigerian rapper Lord of Ajasa, born Olusegun Osaniyi, has achieved a major personal milestone after officially becoming a United States citizen.
The Yoruba rap pioneer took to Instagram on October 7, 2026, to share the happy news, posting video clips and photographs from the occasion.
In one clip, he stood outdoors holding a yellow envelope containing his American citizenship certificate alongside a small American flag, smiling and waving it with obvious pride.
A separate photograph showed him posing with his wife, both holding the American flag.
He captioned the post with just three words:
"Thank You America."
Lord of Ajasa's legacy in Nigerian Hip-Hop
Born on July 16, 1982, in Akure, Ondo State, Lord of Ajasa rose to national prominence in the early 2000s with his hit "Ma Yi Lo," becoming one of the chief architects of mainstream Yoruba-language rap in Nigeria.
As CEO of Apashe Records, he helped nurture an indigenous hip-hop movement that later produced major acts including Olamide, Dagrin, and Reminisce.
He also collaborated closely with artists such as Fuji and hip-hop singer 9ice and the late Yoruba rapper Da Grin during his most active years.
His path was not without challenges. The rapper had stepped back from full-time music at various points, partly due to health issues including a peptic ulcer diagnosis, while still making occasional stage appearances.
His US citizenship announcement has since reignited conversations around his foundational contributions to Nigerian hip-hop, with many fans noting that his frequent trips to the United States for shows and events had long fuelled speculation about this very outcome
Check out Lord of Ajasa's Instagram post announcing his new US citizenship below:
Watch Lord of Ajasa celebrate his new achievement in the X video below:
Celebrities and fans pour in congratulations for Lord of Ajasa
The post attracted swift reactions from across the Nigerian entertainment industry. Here are some of the comments:
@idcabasa wrote:
"Congratulations Lord Oshi"
@9iceofficial commented:
"Congrats apase1🙌🙌🙌🙌"
@dannyyoungofficial said:
"Ajaaaasa!😀 Biggest congrats 🥂✊🏾"
@bigiano shared:
"Congratulations oluwasegun 🫶🏼"
@theogunwale wrote:
"Dream comes true…congratulations to you Egbon. But, don't forget you still be lord of Ajasa"
@outright_joe commented:
"Congratulations baba 🙌🙌…. We really missed your Ajasa performance in Naija… None come close. Congratulations to you once again baba"
@mz_bumkas said:
"Congratulations my in-law….. your patience and calmness need to be studied….. congratulations Unc Segun ❤️❤️❤️"
ID Cabasa defends Gaise Baba amid pastor's criticism
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that ID Cabasa praised Gaise Baba amid a pastor’s viral condemnation of the singer and his song with Lawrence Oyor.
Ramsey Nouah clarifies his nationality and cultural background, explains why he speaks fluent Yoruba
He described Gaise as a devoted Christian whose commitment to prayer, scripture and spiritual growth had helped him reach his current position.
ID Cabasa also recalled Gaise’s struggles and spiritual exercises, thanking him for staying true to his Christian journey.
Source: Legit.ng
Kola Ogunkanmi (Entertainment Editor) Kola Ogunkanmi is an entertainment journalist and digital content writer with 5 years of experience in news reporting, content curation, and social media management. He has written entertainment, celebrity, and trending stories for Gistreel.com and was also a freelance contributor to FotNews. Kola currently works at Legit.ng as an Entertainment Editor, covering celebrity gossip, pop culture, and digital trends. He is also a self-published author with experience in fiction and nonfiction writing, and he’s involved in storytelling and transcription as well. Contact: kola.ogunkanmi@corp.legit.ng