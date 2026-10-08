Veteran Yoruba rap pioneer Lord of Ajasa shared video clips and photos from his US citizenship ceremony on Instagram on October 7, 2026

The rapper, born in Akure, Ondo State, rose to fame in the early 2000s and helped shape Nigeria's indigenous hip-hop scene

Fellow music stars including 9ice, ID Cabasa, Danny Young, and Bigiano flooded his comment section with congratulatory messages

Veteran Nigerian rapper Lord of Ajasa, born Olusegun Osaniyi, has achieved a major personal milestone after officially becoming a United States citizen.

The Yoruba rap pioneer took to Instagram on October 7, 2026, to share the happy news, posting video clips and photographs from the occasion.

Nigerian rap pioneer Lord of Ajasa marks US citizenship milestone as 9ice, ID Cabasa and Bigiano react. Photo: lordofajasa

Source: Instagram

In one clip, he stood outdoors holding a yellow envelope containing his American citizenship certificate alongside a small American flag, smiling and waving it with obvious pride.

A separate photograph showed him posing with his wife, both holding the American flag.

He captioned the post with just three words:

"Thank You America."

Lord of Ajasa's legacy in Nigerian Hip-Hop

Born on July 16, 1982, in Akure, Ondo State, Lord of Ajasa rose to national prominence in the early 2000s with his hit "Ma Yi Lo," becoming one of the chief architects of mainstream Yoruba-language rap in Nigeria.

As CEO of Apashe Records, he helped nurture an indigenous hip-hop movement that later produced major acts including Olamide, Dagrin, and Reminisce.

He also collaborated closely with artists such as Fuji and hip-hop singer 9ice and the late Yoruba rapper Da Grin during his most active years.

His path was not without challenges. The rapper had stepped back from full-time music at various points, partly due to health issues including a peptic ulcer diagnosis, while still making occasional stage appearances.

His US citizenship announcement has since reignited conversations around his foundational contributions to Nigerian hip-hop, with many fans noting that his frequent trips to the United States for shows and events had long fuelled speculation about this very outcome

Check out Lord of Ajasa's Instagram post announcing his new US citizenship below:

Watch Lord of Ajasa celebrate his new achievement in the X video below:

Celebrities and fans pour in congratulations for Lord of Ajasa

The post attracted swift reactions from across the Nigerian entertainment industry. Here are some of the comments:

@idcabasa wrote:

"Congratulations Lord Oshi"

@9iceofficial commented:

"Congrats apase1🙌🙌🙌🙌"

@dannyyoungofficial said:

"Ajaaaasa!😀 Biggest congrats 🥂✊🏾"

@bigiano shared:

"Congratulations oluwasegun 🫶🏼"

@theogunwale wrote:

"Dream comes true…congratulations to you Egbon. But, don't forget you still be lord of Ajasa"

@outright_joe commented:

"Congratulations baba 🙌🙌…. We really missed your Ajasa performance in Naija… None come close. Congratulations to you once again baba"

@mz_bumkas said:

"Congratulations my in-law….. your patience and calmness need to be studied….. congratulations Unc Segun ❤️❤️❤️"

Lord of Ajasa begins new chapter in America as 9ice, ID Cabasa, Bigiano and fans celebrate Nigerian rap pioneer. Photo: lordofajasa

Source: Instagram

ID Cabasa defends Gaise Baba amid pastor's criticism

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that ID Cabasa praised Gaise Baba amid a pastor’s viral condemnation of the singer and his song with Lawrence Oyor.

He described Gaise as a devoted Christian whose commitment to prayer, scripture and spiritual growth had helped him reach his current position.

ID Cabasa also recalled Gaise’s struggles and spiritual exercises, thanking him for staying true to his Christian journey.

Source: Legit.ng