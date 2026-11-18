In this opinion article, Ismaila Yinusa, Head of Desk, Entertainment at Legit.ng, examines Nigeria’s growing celebrity boxing scene while reviewing the sport’s entertainment value against the risks of inadequate preparation and a culture that rewards conflict.

Before recent times, celebrity feuds used to end with diss tracks, attacks on interviews, and even social media unfollows. Now, the game has changed, and the tool required is boxing gloves.

Recall that the BBNaija winner, Ijeoma Josephina, better known as Phyna, traded public blows with the actress Nkechi Blessing for weeks.

Why Nigerians Can’t Look Away from Celebrity Boxing. Credit: Portablebaeby, Charles_okocha, Unusualphyna, Nkechiblessingsunday

Source: Instagram

On Thursday, 1 October 2026, at the Federal Palace Hotel in Lagos, Phyna defeated Nkechi and reportedly went home with N50 million and a new car.

A growing audience loves the thrill, leading to cases where fans and celebrities alike suggest who they want to see in the ring. We’ve seen calls for a Wizkid vs Davido match, Peter and Paul Okoye (P-Square), none of which came to life. Some celebrities like Teni Makanaki even chose their boxing partners while hoping for a go-ahead.

Celebrity Boxing Is Sport and Entertainment at Once

The answer is a straightforward yes; it can be both and even clout-chasing. Think about it: the bout is a show built around the fighters' personalities, their rivalry and the expectation of a dramatic outcome. Whether it is a music or movie release from these celebrities, they promise the same thing as the boxing matches: time investment and an unexpected outcome.

And of course, celebrity bouts pull the attention of fans and critics, even those who would not normally listen to music or movies released by these public figures. If it’s not entertaining, it would never have pulled massive attention locally and even internationally, as seen on the BBC during Portable vs Charles Okocha’s match.

Portable's management addresses the aftermath of the singer's celebrity boxing rematch against Charles Okocha. Credit: portablebaeby/charles_okocha

Source: Instagram

A point to note is that celebrity boxing doesn't pull attention away from music and movie releases or make them less valuable to the audience; rather, conflict sells faster than serious craft.

The Feud-to-Fight Pipeline Now Has a Clear Pattern

In fact, this is not a one-time game; controversial singer Portable went head-to-head with actor Charles Okocha; Carter Efe beat Speed Darlington on the same Independence Day card that Phyna and Nkechi Blessing fought on. The constant factor: it usually starts with social media beef and then ends in the boxing ring.

Celebrity matches have no doubt opened doors for new viewers to boxing and more attention to professional fighters. Legit.ng had an interview with boxing coach Olajide Omotayo, who described Portable-Speed Darlington’s match as a promotion for the sport.

Preparation Gaps Are Putting Fighters at Risk

The Phyna vs Nkechi Blessing’s fight, for example, highlighted the need for proper training before the match. Nkechi, who lost to Phyna, lamented having a short time to prepare, saying she trained for two days against Phyna's reported two weeks and more. A mismatch that wide is the argument for matching fighters properly, supervising preparation and agreeing the rules before anyone is cleared to step in.

Nkechi Blessing explains why she lost her celebrity boxing bout against BBNaija star Phyna. Credit: @unusualphyna/@nkechiblessing/IG.

Source: Instagram

The clout, return, and audience satisfaction should never overshadow safety. Audiences deserve a taste of professional boxing, which caters for the right weight selection, rules applied, proper training, and medical arrangements in the case of uncertainty.

When Beef Becomes the Selling Point, Craft Loses

Not every disagreement needs to be converted into a fight card. When every public drama is treated as a potential match, conflict becomes the strategy. Songs, films, and other crafts that used to be the sole fuel of these celebrities may slowly lose value in exchange for disagreement that sells tickets.

For example, if the idea of seeing Wizkid and Davido throw hands is more thrilling than a music collaboration, that says something about what entertainment platforms reward. Such an idea may truly sell tickets, but it does not make it meaningful, and it will not sustain a career.

Celebrity boxing is a sport when the match matters; it is entertainment when the show promotes their actual crafts; but it becomes clout-chasing when the feud is only what matters.

Speed Darlington Names Who He Wants to Fight

Legit.ng reported on Speed Darlington’s public boxing challenge to Burna Boy, including his claim that the Grammy-winning singer is “all hype” and his promise to put up a huge sum for a fight.

The challenge comes amid an ongoing feud, after Portable claimed Burna Boy paid him N20 million for beating Speed Darlington in a previous match.

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Disclaimer: The writer is Ismaila Yinusa, Head of the Entertainment Desk at Legit.ng . He writes on Nigerian entertainment, celebrity culture and the business behind them. Views expressed here are the writer’s own and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of Legit.ng or any other organisation.

Source: Legit.ng