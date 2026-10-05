Gospel singer Kolawole Okanlawon, aka Oba Kaakaki Alafin, died suddenly, throwing the Nigerian gospel music community into mourning

Singer Esther Igbekele confirmed the choir master's death, prompting fans to revisit his final social media post

Okanlawon had shared a prayer message just four days before news of his passing broke, and fans flooded the post with tributes

The Nigerian gospel music community is in mourning following the sudden death of choirmaster and gospel singer Kolawole Okanlawon, widely known as Oba Kaakaki Alafin. His passing was confirmed by fellow gospel artiste Esther Igbekele, sending shockwaves through the industry.

As news of his death spread, grieving fans traced their way back to his Facebook page, where they discovered his final public post, shared on October 1, 2026, exactly four days before reports of his passing emerged.

Emotional tributes pour in for gospel singer Kolawole Okanlawon. Credit: estherigbekele

Source: Instagram

Kolawole Okanlawon's final words

In what would become his last message to the world, Okanlawon had written a short but heartfelt prayer to mark the start of a new month and Nigeria's Independence Day:

"God take control of this month..Amen." The post, which also featured Independence Day wishes to Nigerians at home and abroad, was shared in the spirit of celebration. Neither he nor his followers could have imagined it would be the last message he would share publicly.

Gospel Singer Kolawole Okanlawon's last post captures attention. Credit: estherigbekele

Source: Instagram

The post quickly became a focal point for fans processing their grief, with hundreds flooding the comments section to pay tribute to the late singer.

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Nollywood lost a fast-rising actor, Cjay, at the peak of his career.

Fans react to late gospel singer's final post

See the post that has drawn an outpouring of tributes, and read some of the reactions below:

Yakub Bukola wrote:

"Omo this is sad. Kaakaki"

**Lizzy Pumping** commented:

"Hmmmm it is well oo, accept my condolences"

Deji Kolawole Adele shared:

"Rest in Peace. This is so painful. You were such a good person with a beautiful soul, and your music brought joy to everyone around you. Your sound will never be forgotten. May your gentle soul rest in perfect peace so painful 😭😭😭😭"

Ogundokun Akins wrote:

"So sorry for your loss. May the Lord comfort your family in this trying period. 🙏"

Omo Lola added

"Master Samuel Okanlawon sorry for the loss I can't believe he has gone"

Emeka Okoye speaks about Cjay's death

In related news, Legit.ng reported that actor Emeka Okoye broke his silence on the passing of his colleague and friend Cjay.

Okoye raised serious concerns about the state of Nigeria's healthcare system in the wake of the actor's death.

In a heartfelt tribute posted on Instagram on Wednesday, 30 September, Okoye described Cjay's death as devastating and entirely too sudden. According to him, the late actor died at a point in his career when things were truly looking up, a fact that made the loss even harder to bear.

Source: Legit.ng