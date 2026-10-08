Oloba Malay and two members of his Didirin Association have received an unexpected opportunity to travel to Saudi Arabia for Umrah

The sponsorship will reportedly cover their visas, flight tickets, and hotel accommodation

However, the excitement came with a twist after another member of the group, Lasun, was not included in the sponsorship

Nigerian TikTok sensation Oloba Malay and two of his popular Didirin boys are set to embark on a different kind of journey after receiving sponsorship to perform Umrah in Saudi Arabia.

Oloba Malay was recently invited to the office of Ciqothul Ummah Hajj and Umrah Limited CEO, Olayiwola Abdulateef Akorede.

Oloba Malay and two members of his Didirin Association receive an unexpected opportunity to travel to Saudi Arabia for Umrah. Photos: @oloba_malay_ike/IG.

Source: Instagram

Oloba Malay gets unexpected opportunity

During the meeting, Akorede announced that he would sponsor Oloba Malay and two of his boys, Moshood and Lamidi, to perform Umrah in Saudi Arabia.

The sponsorship is expected to cover major travel expenses, including their visas, flight tickets, and hotel accommodation.

Umrah, often described as the lesser pilgrimage, takes Muslims to the holy city of Mecca for acts of worship and devotion.

However, the announcement came with one noticeable absence.

Lasun, another member of the group, was not included among those selected for the sponsored trip.

Oloba Malay and his Didirin boys became widely known for their comic videos, with their content frequently being reused online, especially in jokes about football clubs suffering defeats.

Watch the Instagram video of Oloba Malay and his boys here:

Reactions trail Oloba Malays' video

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:

@olawandegram stated:

"What about Lasun can we sponsor Lasun pls family"

@jessie.gard shared:

"One's lamidi enter the settings, many things change I swear more blessings"

@perry_ca3 noted:

"Moshood was the best and my favorite e understand everything immediately and start prayers for the sponsor"

The sponsorship will reportedly cover their visas, flight tickets, and hotel accommodation. Photo: @oloba_malay_ike/IG.

Source: Instagram

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Source: Legit.ng