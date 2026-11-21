The FG is installing CNG refuelling stations and vehicle conversion centres in 20 federal universities to reduce transportation costs

The programme has started with facilities commissioned at UNILAG, UI, FUTA and FUOYE

The government wants transport operators to use cheaper CNG and reduce shuttle fares for students and staff

Legit.ng journalist Victor Enengedi has over a decade's experience covering energy, MSMEs, technology, banking and the economy.

The Federal Government has commenced the installation of compressed natural gas (CNG) refuelling stations and vehicle conversion centres in 20 federal universities to reduce transportation costs for students and staff.

The initiative, called the Special Palliative Relief on University Transportation (Project SPROUT), is aimed at helping university shuttle operators move away from petrol to the cheaper CNG alternative, thereby making campus transportation more affordable.

Lower transport fares: FG Begins CNG Rollout in 20 Universities, Names First 4 Schools

Source: UGC

FG begins CNG rollout in four universities

Minister of Education, Dr Tunji Alausa, announced the development on Friday during the commissioning of CNG facilities at the University of Lagos (UNILAG).

Similar facilities were commissioned simultaneously at the University of Ibadan (UI), Federal University of Technology, Akure (FUTA), and Federal University Oye-Ekiti (FUOYE).

Alausa explained that the programme would initially cover 20 federal universities, with a pilot phase targeting one institution in each of the country's six geopolitical zones.

He said the commissioning of the four facilities marked progress towards achieving the government's target, adding that more universities could benefit from the programme beyond the initial 20 institutions.

FG targets cheaper campus transportation

The minister identified rising transportation expenses as one of the major challenges confronting university students.

He explained that students frequently travel between their hostels, lecture halls and laboratories, sometimes making several journeys in a single day.

Through the initiative, he said “we are addressing one major concern students raise with us directly: the cost of getting to class”.

According to him, even small reductions in transport fares could provide meaningful financial relief, particularly for students who depend on daily shuttle services to move around their campuses.

Minister urges universities to reduce transport fares

Alausa called on university authorities and transport operators to ensure that the benefits of switching to CNG are reflected in the fares charged to students.

He also stressed the need to maintain affordable and dependable shuttle services across the participating institutions.

The government expects the initiative to reduce the financial burden of campus transportation while encouraging the adoption of cleaner and more affordable energy alternatives in the education sector.

Lower transport fares: FG Begins CNG Rollout in 20 Universities, Names First 4 Schools

Source: UGC

Oluwole Adama, executive director of the Midstream and Downstream Gas Infrastructure Fund (MDGIF), inaugurated the facility at Unilag, while representatives of the other three universities joined the ceremony remotely on Friday.

Speaking at the inauguration, Adama said nine more stations, mostly in northern Nigeria, would be commissioned within a few weeks.

Adama said MDGIF had supported the delivery of 25 fully operational CNG stations nationwide in the last two years, bringing cleaner and more affordable fuel closer to motorists and transport operators.

Source: Legit.ng