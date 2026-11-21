Deputy Governor Obafemi Hamzat announced Lagos's fibre-optic expansion target and startup procurement plan at a fintech town hall on Friday

The meeting brought together major Nigerian fintech firms, including Flutterwave, Paystack, Kuda and Moniepoint, to co-author Lagos's digital economy agenda

Flutterwave co-founder Gbenga Agboola called for predictable policies and better regulatory coordination to attract investment to Nigeria's fintech sector

The Lagos State Government is targeting an expansion of its fibre-optic network to 6,000 kilometres and a 10 per cent allocation of public procurement to startups as part of efforts to strengthen the state's digital economy, improve the business environment and attract private-sector investment.

Deputy Governor Dr. Obafemi Hamzat disclosed this at a private fintech town hall in Lagos on Friday, where he called for stronger partnerships between government, financial technology companies, investors and research institutions to accelerate innovation and economic growth.

Deputy Governor Obafemi Hamzat says Lagos will triple its fibre-optic network and give startups a bigger role in government contracts. Photo: LASG

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The meeting, themed “The Lagos Digital Economy Blueprint: Co-Authoring the Lagos Digital Economy Agenda,” brought together major players in Nigeria's fintech and technology ecosystem, including Flutterwave, Paystack, PiggyVest, Kuda, PalmPay, Mastercard, Visa, Oracle, Interswitch, OPay, Moniepoint, Paga and Meristem.

Hamzat said the state was seeking to move beyond isolated technology initiatives towards an integrated innovation ecosystem that connects research, funding, enterprise development and commercialisation.

He identified the weak connection between research institutions and investors as a major constraint to translating promising innovations into commercially viable products and services.

“We have seen a lot of ideas and young people bringing innovations, but how do we bring them to capital? How do we ensure that we understand the needs of the private sector and connect them to research?” he asked.

To address the challenge, he urged companies to identify operational problems, partner with universities and fund research that could produce practical solutions. He cited his doctoral research, funded by an oil company in the United Kingdom to investigate ways of reducing energy consumption in oil production, which reportedly achieved a 33 per cent reduction in energy use.

On infrastructure, the Deputy Governor said Lagos was working with telecommunications companies and other private-sector partners to expand its fibre-optic network from 2,400 kilometres to about 6,000 kilometres. The expansion is expected to improve connectivity across schools, public institutions and other facilities while reducing the cost of doing business.

He disclosed that 680 of the state's 1,028 public schools were currently connected to the internet, with efforts underway to extend coverage to the remaining institutions.

Hamzat also highlighted the economic importance of data integration, saying the government was developing an enterprise architecture that would connect ministries and agencies through Application Programming Interfaces (APIs). The system is expected to improve interoperability, reduce duplication and eliminate repeated requests for information already available within government databases.

On the state's data infrastructure, he said, “Lagos currently has about eight million registered residents, but the figure remains below the state's estimated population, making the need to deepen registration imperative.”

According to him, reliable population data would enable government to make better-informed decisions on infrastructure, public services and resource allocation.

The Deputy Governor further disclosed that Lagos was working towards allocating 10 per cent of government procurement to startups, with payments to participating businesses targeted within 15 days.

He said the initiative would give smaller businesses access to government contracts, improve their cash flow and create opportunities for expansion. He added that women accounted for about 54 per cent of startups that had undertaken work under the initiative.

Lagos is targeting a 6,000km fibre-optic network to improve connectivity and reduce the cost of doing business. Photo: afs

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Earlier, the convener of the town hall and Executive Director of MyCard Global, Ms Aderemi Fagbemi, described fintech and technology companies as critical drivers of Africa's digital economy, noting that their contributions extended beyond building businesses to shaping the future of payments, financial services and innovation.

“As someone proudly serving on Your Excellency's Formal Sector Campaign Council, I see firsthand the immense passion and dedication driving this vision. We gathered because Lagos means business,” she said.

Fagbemi said the engagement, organised by MyCard Global in collaboration with the Fintech Association of Nigeria (FintechNGR), was designed to bridge the gap between government policy and private-sector innovation.

She identified tax harmonisation, integration of digital payment infrastructure into municipal systems and the development of dedicated innovation corridors as key issues requiring attention to improve Lagos' competitiveness as a global technology hub.

Also speaking, Flutterwave co-founder, Mr Gbenga Agboola, called for predictable policies and a stable regulatory environment, noting that businesses and investors needed consistent rules to plan, commit capital and operate with confidence.

He advocated better coordination among regulatory agencies, particularly in licensing and approvals, arguing that approvals granted by one regulator should facilitate processes required by other relevant agencies. He said this would reduce duplication, improve efficiency and ease the regulatory burden on fintech businesses.

Agboola also stressed the need for an enabling environment where startups could test new ideas, develop products and scale their operations without unnecessary barriers, while remaining within established regulatory frameworks.

He said improved regulatory efficiency, policy consistency and tax-efficient business operations would encourage innovation, attract investment and support the growth of Nigeria's fintech ecosystem.

The town hall provided a platform for government and industry stakeholders to exchange perspectives on policies and partnerships required to strengthen Lagos' digital economy

Source: Legit.ng