Governor Mabah is Bereaved: "This Is a Grievous Loss"
- Chief Festus Oshaba-Onuh, a prominent Enugu construction industry figure, died in a fatal road accident on the Enugu-Port Harcourt Expressway
- Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu described the death as a personal loss, noting Oshaba-Onuh's role in the state's infrastructural development
- Oshaba-Onuh served as Director of Finance of the Enugu State APC Campaign Council at the time of his death
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Chief Festus Oshaba-Onuh, popularly known as Ferotex, has died after a fatal road accident on the Enugu-Port Harcourt Expressway, leaving behind a legacy of business achievement and community service in Enugu State.
Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu broke the news on Thursday, November 19, in a social media post, describing the death as a painful blow to him personally and to the people of Enugu State.
"This is a grievous loss to the entire state, for he was a great son of whom we were so proud," Mbah wrote.
Popular Nigerian billionaire Festus Oshaba-Onuh dies in tragic road accident, video of crash scene trends
A life of industry and service
Oshaba-Onuh was a well-regarded figure in Nigeria's construction sector, known within business circles for his contributions to the country's building industry. Beyond his commercial profile, those who knew him remembered him for his humility and generosity.
Governor Mbah said the late businessman had been a committed supporter of the state government's infrastructural agenda, describing him as "a philanthropist and patriot, who believed in the vision of a new and prosperous Enugu State."
At the time of his death, Oshaba-Onuh was serving as Director of Finance of the Enugu State APC Campaign Council, a role the governor said he carried out with distinction.
Condolences extended to his family
Mbah extended his condolences on behalf of the Enugu State Government and its people to Oshaba-Onuh's immediate family, as well as to the communities of Enugu Ezike and Igboeze North Local Government Area, where he hailed from.
"May the good Lord grant his soul eternal repose," the governor wrote in closing.
See the full statement of the governor on X here:
Gov Mbah orders monthly subvention for ASUU-ESUT
Legit.ng earlier reported that Governor Peter Mbah approved an additional N115 million monthly subvention for ESUT as ASUU's strike continued to disrupt academic activities
The new funding will raise the state government's total monthly support to ESUT from N161 million to N276 million
The Enugu SSG appealed to ASUU members at ESUT to suspend the strike and return to classrooms in the interest of students
Source: Legit.ng
Bada Yusuf (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Yusuf Amoo Bada is an accomplished writer with over 5 years of experience in journalism and writing, he is also politics and current affairs editor with Legit.ng. He holds B.A in Literature from OAU, and Diploma in Mass Comm. He has obtained certificates in Google's Advance Digital Reporting, News Lab workshop. He previously worked as an Editor with OperaNews. Best Editor of the Year for Politics and Current Affairs Desk (2023) by Legit.ng. Contact: bada.yusuf.amoo@corp.legit.ng