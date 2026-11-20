Chief Festus Oshaba-Onuh, a prominent Enugu construction industry figure, died in a fatal road accident on the Enugu-Port Harcourt Expressway

Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu described the death as a personal loss, noting Oshaba-Onuh's role in the state's infrastructural development

Oshaba-Onuh served as Director of Finance of the Enugu State APC Campaign Council at the time of his death

Chief Festus Oshaba-Onuh, popularly known as Ferotex, has died after a fatal road accident on the Enugu-Port Harcourt Expressway, leaving behind a legacy of business achievement and community service in Enugu State.

Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu broke the news on Thursday, November 19, in a social media post, describing the death as a painful blow to him personally and to the people of Enugu State.

Governor Peter Mbah mourns as Chief Festus Oshaba-Onuh dies in road accident Photo Credit: @PNMbah

Source: Twitter

"This is a grievous loss to the entire state, for he was a great son of whom we were so proud," Mbah wrote.

A life of industry and service

Oshaba-Onuh was a well-regarded figure in Nigeria's construction sector, known within business circles for his contributions to the country's building industry. Beyond his commercial profile, those who knew him remembered him for his humility and generosity.

Governor Mbah said the late businessman had been a committed supporter of the state government's infrastructural agenda, describing him as "a philanthropist and patriot, who believed in the vision of a new and prosperous Enugu State."

At the time of his death, Oshaba-Onuh was serving as Director of Finance of the Enugu State APC Campaign Council, a role the governor said he carried out with distinction.

Condolences extended to his family

Mbah extended his condolences on behalf of the Enugu State Government and its people to Oshaba-Onuh's immediate family, as well as to the communities of Enugu Ezike and Igboeze North Local Government Area, where he hailed from.

"May the good Lord grant his soul eternal repose," the governor wrote in closing.

See the full statement of the governor on X here:

Gov Mbah orders monthly subvention for ASUU-ESUT

Legit.ng earlier reported that Governor Peter Mbah approved an additional N115 million monthly subvention for ESUT as ASUU's strike continued to disrupt academic activities

The new funding will raise the state government's total monthly support to ESUT from N161 million to N276 million

The Enugu SSG appealed to ASUU members at ESUT to suspend the strike and return to classrooms in the interest of students

Source: Legit.ng