Mercy Johnson has shared some lovely pictures she took with her husband and captioned it her Man Crush Monday

In the picture collage, the couple were in a loved position as they displayed the rich culture of the Edo people with their outfit

Her husband also took to the comments section to react to the post and stated how much he loves her

Nollywood actress Mercy Johnson has warmed the hearts of her fans with a post she made about her Man Crush Monday.

The mother of four posted lovely pictures of herself and her husband and called him her Man Crush Monday.

The actress who marked her 12th wedding anniversary last year wore an Edo traditional outfit with her husband. They both accessorized it with heavy beads.

Mercy Johnson shows off husband as her man crush Monday . Photo credit @mercyjohnsonokojie

Source: Instagram

Mercy Johnson says her husband is different

In the caption of her post, the actress noted that her man is different when compared to all other husbands.

She also noted that success doesn't look the same for all people.

Mercy Johnson's husband responds

Taking to the comment section, Prince Odi Okojie, her husband who won an election last year also stated how much he loved his wife.

He also said that she matters to him a lot.

See the post here:

How fans reacted to the post

Netizens have reacted to the post made by the actress. Here are some of the comments below:

@princeodiokojie:

"I love you immensely dear wifey. You're all that matters @mercyjohnsonokojie."

@maryremmynjoku:

"Twins."

@raymo_nd2288:

"May your home be always blessed."

@8queenmother:

"Beautiful my Actress and her honourable hubby."

@dr_success_john:

"I was there when this Union was made official and it’s still waxing stronger to the glory of God."

@nelsonno3405:

"Awwww so beautiful wishes to meet you guys one day your fan."

@isabelimobio:

"My people."

@oduncreamzcakes:

"I love this you are all that matter my queen according to Oga, wẹ love you . A queen and more."

@zichaelwoman:

"Love lives here."

@gaminehealthfoods:

"The king don finally show face. Our Odogwu. Our mother’s Sponsor. The real man standing behind the queen. Father of prince and princess".

Mercy Johnson, husband rock matching outfit

Legit.ng had reported that Johnson and her husband, Okojie got fans talking with a new picture uploaded on social media.

In the collage, she and her man were wearing blue traditional wear. The actress made her ankara into a gown with multi-colored buttons while her husband wore an agbada and black cap with black shoes.

Source: Legit.ng