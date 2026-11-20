Afrobeat legend Fela Kuti's 1972 hit 'Lady' was selected as the soundtrack for Dior's 2027 Lady Dior campaign

Rihanna stars in the campaign alongside her one-year-old daughter, Rocki Irish Mayers, shot by photographer Sam Rock

Dior shared the campaign on its Instagram and X pages on Thursday, November 19, 2026, under the creative direction of Jonathan Anderson

Afrobeat pioneer Fela Kuti is back in the global spotlight, this time through the lens of high fashion.

His 1972 track "Lady" serves as the soundtrack to Dior's 2027 Lady Dior campaign, which stars Barbadian singer-songwriter Rihanna and her one-year-old daughter, Rocki Irish Mayers.

Rihanna and her one-year-old daughter Rocki Irish Mayers star in Dior’s new campaign featuring Fela Kuti’s music. Photo: bigbirdkuti/badgalriri

Source: Instagram

The choice of Fela's "Lady" is rich with meaning.

In the original song, the Nigerian music icon contrasts the traditional African woman with a Westernised "lady," challenging colonial ideas of femininity and questioning the expectation that a woman should demand equal or preferential treatment in public simply by virtue of adopting Western social norms.

Its placement in a campaign celebrating womanhood through one of the world's most recognisable fashion houses adds a striking layer of cultural commentary.

Dior posted the campaign across its Instagram and X pages on November 19, 2026, crediting an extensive creative team.

Photographer Sam Rock captured the visuals, while Jonathan Anderson provided the overall creative direction.

Film direction was handled by Melina Matsoukas, with styling by Benjamin Bruno and talent styling by Jahleel Weaver.

Rihanna features alongside daughter Rocki in Dior’s 2027 Lady Dior campaign soundtracked by Fela Kuti’s classic ‘Lady’. Photo: bigbirdkuti/badgalriri

Source: Instagram

Rihanna on what it means to be a lady

In the campaign, Rihanna offered her own definition of the word at the heart of the project. Dior shared her words alongside the visuals:

"A lady is a prism. In a way that light shines through a prism and becomes multidimensional, and every color performs at a different angle. There's no one way to truly define us."

Her statement echoes the complexity Fela Kuti himself explored decades ago, though from a distinctly different vantage point.

A Fela classic goes global again

The selection of "Lady" continues a broader pattern of Fela Kuti's work finding new audiences through film, television, and now luxury fashion.

For Dior, anchoring a major campaign in an Afrobeat classic signals an embrace of African cultural heritage at the highest levels of the global fashion industry.

The production involved three companies: Lotti Projects, De La Revolución, and Prettybird.

Set design was by Poppy Bartlett, with hair by Yusef, make-up by Hector Espinal, movement direction by Stephen Galloway, and manicure by Jenny Longworth.

Check out Dior's announcement in the Instagram post below:

Fela enters the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the late Afrobeat pioneer, Fela Anikulapo-Kuti, became the first African artist inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in the United States.

The historic announcement was made during an airing of American Idol, placing the Nigerian icon in the Early Influence category alongside other global stars.

This major recognition happened just months after the legendary singer made history by receiving a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award for his enduring global impact.

Source: Legit.ng