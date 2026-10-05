A Nigerian cleric launched a fierce attack on blogger VDM in a viral Instagram video posted on Sunday, October 4, 2026

The cleric accused VDM of mocking how Christians pray, claiming the blogger would never direct the same ridicule at other religions

He issued a stern spiritual warning to VDM, drawing on his own background of doing business with Asian countries since 2010

A Nigerian cleric has taken to social media to deliver a blistering rebuke of controversial blogger VDM, accusing him of repeatedly mocking Christian prayer and disrespecting the faith.

In a video posted to Instagram on Sunday, October 4, 2026, the cleric addressed VDM directly, making clear that his anger was not rooted in the blogger's ongoing feud with Apostle Arome but in what he described as deliberate ridicule of Christian worship.

Reactions as Nigerian cleric blasts VDM over Apostle Arome's feud. Photo credit@apostlearome/@verydarkblackman

Source: Instagram

"The reason I'm saying this is not because he attacked Apostle Arome because Apostle Arome himself attacked his fellow pastors, but the reason I'm saying this is him mocking the Christians. How the Christian pray, he mocked them," the cleric said.

Cleric calls out VDM's double standards

The pastor argued that VDM would never dare mock other religions the way he had targeted Christianity, pointing to how devoutly Asian communities hold to their spiritual practices without apology.

"He cannot do this kind of thing to the other religion," the cleric declared, adding that Asians "don't joke with their spiritual life" and that anyone entering an Asian-owned business would find a shrine or image of their deity displayed at the entrance.

Nigerian cleric blasts VDM over claims about Christianity. Photo credit@verydarkblackman

Source: Instagram

He also dismissed VDM's 2025 trip to China as a milestone, claiming he had personally been conducting business with Chinese partners since 2010.

"We have started doing deals with the Chinese since 2010. I was still a baby when I started doing business with the Chinese so you are still a small boy," he said.

The cleric went further, questioning VDM's character and describing him as "senseless," "dirty," and someone who had never genuinely helped anyone despite projecting a generous image online.

Cleric blasts VDM over mockery of Christianity

Wrapping up his address, the cleric issued what he framed as both a warning and a prophecy, directing his words squarely at VDM and any Christian who supported the blogger's conduct.

"God will punish you and your days are numbered," he said. "Nobody ever mocked prayer of Christianity and go free."

He added a broader political warning, predicting that if VDM did not change course of content, the upcoming election cycle would have severe consequences for him.

Here is the Instagram video of the cleric speaking about VDM:

Reactions to the video were mixed across social media, with many users questioning the cleric's approach:

@official_gozie87 wrote:

"So why will Asia have different gods but they are very developed.."

@appurtenance2 commented:

"Odumeje is only genuine pastor that speak against bad governance all of una are business men. Imagine you as man of God as you claim standing in front of your members telling someone God will punish you eeh pasito."

@amanna.cyril asked:

"How many times have this particular pastor preached against insecurity and hardship in Nigeria?"

@yzed___677 observed:

"Imagine wetin man Of God dey talk Infront of his church menber You can see the hanger talking with so much hanger"

VDM drags Apostle Arome over claims

Legit.ng reported that social media activist Verydarkman sparked a fresh debate online after reacting to an old sermon clip featuring Apostle Arome.

In the resurfaced video, the cleric reportedly recounted an incident involving a woman in his congregation who, according to his account, became unable to speak after allegedly insulting him.

Reacting to the claim, Verydarkman questioned the religious interpretation of the story and challenged Christians to consider whether such an account would suggest that God was being unjust or whether the apostle’s account should be questioned.

Source: Legit.ng