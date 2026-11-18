Pero Osaiyemi has spoken about how her present husband feels about 2Baba performing at his club

The singer 2Baba was captured entertaining guests with some of his popular songs at the club

Responding to a curious social media user, Pero confidently said her husband felt good about the singer’s appearance

Pero Osaiyemi, one of the baby mamas of Nigerian music star 2Baba, has addressed questions about her husband's reaction after the singer performed at his club.

The singer was recently spotted at the entertainment venue owned by Pero's husband, where he thrilled guests with some of his timeless hits.

Pero Speaks on Husband’s Reaction as 2Baba Performs at His Club

Source: Instagram

In a video circulating online, 2Baba appeared in his element as he entertained the crowd with his music.

The mother of three was also present at the venue and was seen enjoying the moment with a friend.

However, while many might consider the situation an unusual one, a social media user was curious about how her husband felt seeing the singer perform at his business.

Pero responds to question about her husband's feelings

The social media user asked Pero directly in the comment section:

“How will her present husband be feeling now?”

Pero did not appear bothered by the question. She responded confidently, suggesting that her husband had no problem with 2Baba's appearance at the club.

“Feels very good! Thanks for wondering,” she wrote.

Recall that in 2022, Pero publicly appreciated her new partner while celebrating Valentine's Day.

She shared pictures of the roses and teddy bear gifts he gave her, thanking him for loving her unconditionally and bringing out the best in her.

Years later, her latest response has offered another glimpse into her relationship with her husband, particularly regarding her children's father, 2Baba.

Read the response of Pero Osayemi in this Instagram post here:

Iyabo Ojo reacts to 2Baba, Annie's marriage saga

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Iyabo Ojo joined celebrities who shared their views on the divorce between 2Baba and his wife, Annie Idibia.

She advised the two of them and spoke about their children and how they should be handled.

The actress also corrected the singer and stated clearly that his timing was wrong. Fans took to the comment section to share their takes on what the actress wrote online.

Source: Legit.ng