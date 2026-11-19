UBA card collection messages do not confirm YEIDEP grant approval or payment

YEIDEP applicants should distinguish account opening and card issuance from beneficiary selection and disbursement

Financial assistance may range from ₦50,000 to ₦500,000, but no nationwide payment schedule has been confirmed

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

Nigerians awaiting financial assistance under the Federal Government's Youth Economic Intervention and De-Radicalisation Programme (YEIDEP) have received an important clarification following reports of fresh messages from United Bank for Africa (UBA).

Some applicants reportedly received SMS notifications on November 18, 2026, directing them to visit UBA branches to collect their debit cards.

UBA reportedly sends SMS notifications to YEIDEP beneficiaries, but key questions persist Credit: Picture Alliance/Contributor

Source: UGC

The development has fuelled speculation that the Federal Government may have approved beneficiaries for the programme's financial support.

However, applicants have been advised not to interpret the messages as confirmation of grant approval or payment.

Four stages applicants must understand

The YEIDEP process involves several stages that applicants should distinguish before concluding that they have qualified for financial assistance.

The first is account opening, which allows participants to establish bank accounts through participating financial institutions.

The second is card issuance, where banks make debit cards available to account holders.

The third involves beneficiary selection, during which programme administrators determine who qualifies for support.

The final stage is disbursement, when approved funds are transferred into beneficiaries' accounts.

Completing the first two stages does not automatically establish that the remaining processes have been concluded.

Is every applicant entitled to ₦500,000?

Financial support under YEIDEP has been described as ranging between ₦50,000 and ₦500,000 for eligible participants.

However, the reported UBA messages do not specify how much individual applicants may receive.

They also do not confirm whether recipients have passed the final beneficiary selection process.

Consequently, applicants should disregard claims suggesting that everyone who collects an ATM card will automatically receive ₦500,000.

Any approved amount would need to be communicated through official programme channels.

FG payment announcement still awaited

As of November 18, the reported card collection exercise had not been accompanied by a verified nationwide payment schedule.

There was also no confirmed information establishing the total number of beneficiaries selected for disbursement.

Eligible Nigerian youths reportedly get UBA SMS notifications. Credit: Novatis

Source: UGC

Applicants should therefore rely on official YEIDEP communications and their respective banks for reliable updates.

They should also verify any alleged payment alert by checking their accounts directly rather than depending on social media screenshots.

Until a formal payment announcement is made, collecting a debit card should be treated as an account-related development, not proof that government funding has arrived.

How to apply for FG’s ₦500,000 YEIDEP grant

Legit.ng earlier reported that the federal government has reopened the application portal for Batch B of the Youth Economic Intervention and De-Radicalisation Programme (YEIDEP), offering young Nigerians grants ranging from ₦50,000 to ₦500,000, alongside training and mentorship.

The programme targets youth with viable business ideas who need capital and support to start or scale.

Source: Legit.ng