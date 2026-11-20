Benue entertainers are mourning Benue Chris Brown, following reports that he was shot dead by suspected armed robbers in Makurdi.

Former Governor Hyacinth Alia's aide, Terver Atu, and other entertainers have paid tribute to the dancer

Ngutor was reportedly attacked after dropping someone off at an estate, with the assailants allegedly stealing his motorcycle after shooting him

The Benue entertainment industry has been thrown into mourning following the reported killing of a popular dancer and entertainer, Kelvin Ngutor, popularly known as Benue Chris Brown.

Ngutor was reportedly shot dead on Wednesday in Makurdi, the state capital, by suspected armed robbers who allegedly stole his motorcycle.

The tragic incident has left colleagues and admirers remembering the young entertainer for his talent, passion, and determination to build a career in the entertainment industry, reports Daily Post

Benue Chris Brown dies after being shot dead by armed robbers. Photos: Benue Chris Brown.

Source: Instagram

Terver Atu, others mourn Benue Chris Brown

Former aide to Governor Hyacinth Alia, Terver Atu, announced the incident in a social media post, alleging that the attackers had been waiting for Ngutor at the entrance of an estate.

Atu recalled that the dancer had performed at several of his events without collecting payment, describing him as a committed entertainer.

He also urged young people to provide security agencies with credible information that could help identify and arrest those responsible.

Another social media user, Ati Kengkeng Ati, described Ngutor as a gifted dancer who was known to Governor Alia from the governor's days as a Catholic priest at St Theresa's Church.

He also praised the deceased's roller-skating skills and expressed concern about insecurity and motorcycle theft in Makurdi.

Comedian Nicodemus also mourned Ngutor, describing him as respectful, hardworking and determined to succeed through his talent.

He recalled the dancer's efforts to secure performance opportunities and establish himself in the industry.

Other entertainers shared similar tributes, with one recalling seeing Ngutor at an album launch last month and lamenting that a young man pursuing his dreams had lost his life.

Cornelius Tyavkase also remembered meeting him at Barcony and their shared passion for dancing.

Meanwhile, attempts to reach Benue police spokesperson Peter Orchia for confirmation and comments were unsuccessful, as calls to his telephone lines were not connected.

Read Benue Chris Brown's obituary on Facebook here:

Budding singer Oju Ika dies in Lagos robbery attack

Legit.ng earlier reported the death of budding singer Oju Ika during a robbery incident in Lagos.

According to an account shared by fellow artist Bolisco, suspected robbers invaded a serviced apartment along the Joke Ayo/Ikola Alagbado axis in the early hours of Tuesday, September 22.

Source: Legit.ng