Anthony Joshua became a father for the second time, welcoming a baby girl born three weeks before her due date

The boxer was absent at the birth as he trained in Marbella ahead of his December 11 fight with Tyson Fury in Cardiff

Joshua opened up about the Lagos-Ibadan expressway crash last Christmas that killed two of his trainers and changed his perspective on life

British heavyweight boxer Anthony Joshua has revealed he welcomed a baby daughter into the world with longtime partner Nicole Osbourne.

This came less than a year after surviving a car accident on the Lagos-Ibadan expressway in Nigeria that claimed the lives of two of his friends and trainers, Latif Ayodele and Sina Ghami.

Anthony Joshua welcomes baby girl ahead of Tyson Fury bout. Photo by John Walton.

Source: Getty Images

Joshua told Sun Sport that the birth came three weeks earlier than expected, and that the experience of nearly losing his life last Christmas had pushed him to make a deliberate choice to bring new life into the world.

"This past year has been incredibly tough; I realised how precious life is, and how short it can be. I'm just going to live my life by duty, and even having a baby girl was part of my duty," he said.

Joshua explains decision to have a child

The 35-year-old, who already has an 11-year-old son named JJ, said the decision to have another child was fully intentional, partly driven by what could have happened to him in Nigeria.

"I wanted to bring life in, it was a conscious decision, 100 per cent. If something happened to me, I didn't want JJ to be out here alone," he added.

Joshua admitted he did not find out the baby's gender during the pregnancy, making the arrival of a daughter a surprise. He described becoming a girl dad as a different feeling altogether, one that will require a new kind of sacrifice.

"It's been amazing, a big blessing, and I can't believe I'm a girl dad. I didn't want to find the gender out during the pregnancy," he said.

Joshua misses baby's birth for training camp

Despite the significance of the moment, Joshua was not present for the birth. He was at his training camp in Marbella, Spain, preparing for his highly anticipated match with Tyson Fury, scheduled for December 11 in Cardiff, as noted by The Times.

He acknowledged the absence was far from ideal but said his daughter was well cared for, and that he planned to be with her the morning after the fight.

"I knew the sacrifice I had to make for this fight nine months ago; I made the commitment. We are on a mission. It's not ideal, but my little girl is in good hands," he said.

"There'll be many, many more birthdays I'll be at, for sure. On December 12, I'll go and check in and rock her to sleep and let her hear my voice, and let her feel my heartbeat. The basic stuff."

Joshua set to earn $100 million

Legit.ng previously reported that Anthony Joshua will earn about $100 million for his British heavyweight exhibition fight against Tyson Fury.

The long-awaited fight will be held in the United Kingdom on December 11, and both fighters will earn a huge payout from the match.

Source: Legit.ng