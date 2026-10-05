Atiku Abubakar honoured Nigerian teachers on World Teachers' Day while speaking out against the economic hardship battering their livelihoods

The former Vice President recalled his own teachers from Jada and attacked President Tinubu for failing to name a single teacher from his past

Atiku promised to pursue policies that reduce the cost of food, transport, rent and electricity if elected in 2027

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering basic and tertiary education in Nigeria and worldwide

FCT, Abuja - The African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, has paid tribute to Nigerian teachers while condemning the growing economic pressure that is eroding their incomes and making daily life increasingly difficult.

The former vice president drew on his own background to underscore the significance of the day.

Atiku promises to make life more affordable for teachers and families if elected in 2027. Photo credit: @atiku

Source: Twitter

He recalled teachers who taught him in Jada and said their influence had shaped the direction of his life.

This was contained in a statement issued and made available to Legit.ng by Phrank Shaibu, Director of Strategic Communication of the ADC Presidential Campaign Council and dated October 5, 2026, as Nigeria marked World Teachers' Day.

"I still remember the names and faces of my early teachers in Jada, who saw potential in a young orphan when few others did. They taught me arithmetic and grammar, but they also gave me a future," he said.

Atiku attacks Tinubu over teachers

The former Vice President directed sharp criticism at President Bola Tinubu, saying a leader who cannot name a single teacher from his own education lacks the empathy to improve the lives of those still in classrooms today.

"It is both revealing and deeply embarrassing that Bola Tinubu cannot name a single teacher who stood before him or a classmate who sat beside him. Teachers are the architects of every nation's future.

"A leader who cannot remember those who laid the foundation of his own education has shown just how far removed he is from the classroom and from the daily struggles of those who keep it alive," he said.

Atiku said teachers across Nigeria are being squeezed by the rising cost of transport, food, rent and electricity, with some walking long distances to school because fares consume too much of their pay, and others borrowing food on credit to feed their families before heading to work.

Atiku's promise to teachers

The former Vice President, who founded the American University of Nigeria, said commemorative statements alone cannot address the material challenges teachers face.

"Government cannot praise teachers on this day and leave them to face hardship for the rest of the year. A commemorative message cannot pay a teacher's bills. Respect must be reflected in fair conditions, reliable support and policies that make life affordable," he said.

He went further to apologise to Nigeria's teachers on behalf of what he described as a leadership that has failed to prioritise their welfare, and renewed his commitment to reducing the cost of living if he returns to power.

"My promise is clear: I will work to make life affordable again. Teachers and families should not have to watch their incomes disappear on food, transport, rent and electricity," Atiku said.

Atiku says teachers helped shape his life and future. Photo credit: @atiku/@OfficialABAT

Source: Twitter

World Teachers’ Day: States declare teaching-free day

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that governors in Kwara, Ekiti, Akwa Ibom, and Oyo declared October 5, 2026, a work-free or teaching-free day to mark World Teachers' Day.

Public primary and secondary schools in at least one state will be closed, with parents advised to make arrangements for their children.

The annual commemoration of World Teachers' Day was established by UNESCO and is observed every October 5

Source: Legit.ng