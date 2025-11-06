A Nigerian man has shared details of the encounter he had with Ezekiel Dachomo, the regional leader of the Church of Christ in Nations

A Nigerian man recounted an experience he once had with Reverend Ezekiel Dachomo, a popular Northern preacher and regional leader of the Church of Christ in Nations.

The man shared his story on X, narrating the encounter that took place many years ago when the clergyman visited his school for an outreach programme.

Identified as @sirpee619 on X, he narrated how the evangelist's visit had a strong impact on students at the time.

He explained that Reverend Dachomo had come to their school during his junior secondary years (JSS2) for evangelism. According to him, the preacher's message led to an unexpected reaction among many students who were present during the outreach.

He recalled that several students openly confessed and repented from secret societies after listening to Reverend Dachomo’s sermon.

The experience, he said, was so powerful and overwhelming that it almost made him consider leaving the school altogether.

In his words:

"Rev Ezekiel Dachomo is a fearless evangelist. In my jss2 years back, he came for evangelism in our school, and the number of people that confessed and repented from secret society. Almost made me want to leave that school."

Nigerians speak about Reverend Ezekiel Dachomo

Nigerians have been speaking about Reverend Ezekiel Dachomo.

@Abdulha5249 said:

"People are dying not only in plateau state let's join hand and pray to god Donald trump has nothing to offer this killing is not a religion crisis is just like up leadership may God help us but Christian and Muslim in Nigeria amen."

@Val said:

"Rev. Ezekiel Dachomo,you are a true man of God, our lord Jesus has heard your voice and the land, water and grass that their cow eat will fight them."

@Inem said:

"I join my faith with Reverend, that God arise for his people and our enemies be scatter in Jesus name."

@sammylight4jesus added:

"God of Vengeance please arise in ur Anger and save ur Children, in Jesus name."

@E.P.I universal vlog said:

"This man and prophet Isa El Buba is the only bold & fearless man of God that I know in this country, not those that stage a million match protest during GEJ time but suddenly became silent now that is even worst."

@Young said:

"I can tell you this man is very well aware of the consequences of what he's doing but he did it in full spirit."

@Danjuma Grace added:

"You never die before your time sir the Lord will continue to protect you from the evil in Jesus name amen."

