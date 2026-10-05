Pastor Leke Adeboye has addressed speculation that he could eventually take over from his father, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, as RCCG General Overseer

The cleric explained why he is more concerned about supporting his father’s ministry than positioning himself for the church’s top leadership role

Leke also gave insight into the demanding spiritual routine and responsibilities his father continues to carry despite his advanced age

Pastor Leke Adeboye, son of the Redeemed Christian Church of God General Overseer, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has dismissed speculation that he is preparing to succeed his father.

In a resurfaced video, the minister made it clear that becoming RCCG’s General Overseer is not an ambition he is pursuing.

“I am not aiming to become the General Overseer of RCCG. It’s a lot to carry,” he said.

Pastor Leke Adeboye addresses speculation that he could eventually take over from his father, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, as RCCG General Overseer. Photos: @lekeadeboye/@pastoradeboye/IG.

Source: Instagram

According to him, people may see the public side of church leadership without fully understanding the spiritual weight attached to the position.

Why Leke keeps supporting his father

Leke explained that his efforts to ensure his father remains active are driven by responsibility rather than succession plans.

He said he believes everyone will eventually give an account to God for the positions, opportunities and access entrusted to them.

For him, supporting his father is therefore part of fulfilling that responsibility.

Leke also offered a glimpse into the demands of his father’s role, pointing to Pastor Adeboye’s continued fasting, prayer walks and spiritual commitments despite being in his 80s.

He noted that the responsibility extends beyond overseeing thousands of churches, as Christians around the world also look to the RCCG leader for prayers and spiritual guidance.

Leke concluded by stressing that being the GO’s son should not automatically be interpreted as a desire to become the next GO.

Watch the resurfaced video of Leke Adeboye here:

Leke Adeboye explains why he is more concerned about supporting his Pastor Adeboye's ministry. Photo: @pastoradeboye/IG.

Source: Instagram

Spyro calls out Adeboye, others

Legit.ng previously reported that singer Spyro openly criticised prominent spiritual leaders, including Adeboye, for keeping quiet while insecurity and hardship continue to worsen across the country.

In a video shared on his Instagram page on May 26, the artist expressed frustration that churches and mosques are still conducting regular sermons and services without addressing the alarming state of the nation.

He said the silence of religious leaders while citizens face violence, fear, and economic stress is deeply troubling.

Source: Legit.ng