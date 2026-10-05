Leke Adeboye Shares Reason He Doesn’t Want to Succeed His Father as RCCG General Overseer
- Pastor Leke Adeboye has addressed speculation that he could eventually take over from his father, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, as RCCG General Overseer
- The cleric explained why he is more concerned about supporting his father’s ministry than positioning himself for the church’s top leadership role
- Leke also gave insight into the demanding spiritual routine and responsibilities his father continues to carry despite his advanced age
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Pastor Leke Adeboye, son of the Redeemed Christian Church of God General Overseer, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has dismissed speculation that he is preparing to succeed his father.
In a resurfaced video, the minister made it clear that becoming RCCG’s General Overseer is not an ambition he is pursuing.
“I am not aiming to become the General Overseer of RCCG. It’s a lot to carry,” he said.
According to him, people may see the public side of church leadership without fully understanding the spiritual weight attached to the position.
Why Leke keeps supporting his father
Leke explained that his efforts to ensure his father remains active are driven by responsibility rather than succession plans.
He said he believes everyone will eventually give an account to God for the positions, opportunities and access entrusted to them.
For him, supporting his father is therefore part of fulfilling that responsibility.
Leke also offered a glimpse into the demands of his father’s role, pointing to Pastor Adeboye’s continued fasting, prayer walks and spiritual commitments despite being in his 80s.
He noted that the responsibility extends beyond overseeing thousands of churches, as Christians around the world also look to the RCCG leader for prayers and spiritual guidance.
Leke concluded by stressing that being the GO’s son should not automatically be interpreted as a desire to become the next GO.
Watch the resurfaced video of Leke Adeboye here:
Spyro calls out Adeboye, others
Legit.ng previously reported that singer Spyro openly criticised prominent spiritual leaders, including Adeboye, for keeping quiet while insecurity and hardship continue to worsen across the country.
In a video shared on his Instagram page on May 26, the artist expressed frustration that churches and mosques are still conducting regular sermons and services without addressing the alarming state of the nation.
He said the silence of religious leaders while citizens face violence, fear, and economic stress is deeply troubling.
Source: Legit.ng
Olaniyi Apanpa (Entertainment Editor) Olaniyi Apanpa is a seasoned journalist with over 6 years of experience in sports, metro, politics, and entertainment reporting. He has written for renowned platforms such as Opera News, Scooper News, The PUNCH, and currently works as a Senior Entertainment Editor at Legit.ng. A graduate of English Education from the University of Lagos. He is also a trained Digital Marketer from the Digital Marketing Institute, Lagos. Contact: olaniyi.apanpa@corp.legit.ng.