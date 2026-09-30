VeryDarkMan argued that the Nigerian government deliberately empowers religious institutions to prevent citizens from holding leaders accountable

The social media critic claimed that praying for security, jobs, and healthcare shifts responsibility away from the government, where it truly belongs

VeryDarkMan also linked the rise of insurgency figures to the unchecked spread of religious radicalisation across Nigeria

Social media critic Martins Otse, aka VeryDarkMan, has fired back at followers questioning why he consistently targets the church in his social commentary, delivering a lengthy and impassioned response on Instagram on Wednesday, 30 September.

In the video, the activist addressed those who felt he was unfairly "persecuting the body of Christ" while leaving the government untouched. His argument was direct: the church is not the root problem, but it is an enabler of a system that keeps Nigerians passive and politically disengaged.

VDM reveals the reason behind his action against the church. Credit: verydarkman

Source: Instagram

Why VeryDarkMan targets religion

According to VeryDarkMan, the Nigerian government has a calculated interest in keeping religion strong and influential. He pointed out that the government allocates public funds for both Christian pilgrimages to Jerusalem and Muslim pilgrimages to Mecca, a relationship he described as a mutual arrangement designed to keep citizens manageable.

His core point was that basic needs, including security, employment, and healthcare, are the constitutional responsibility of the government, not matters to be resolved through prayer. He argued that the moment Nigerians stop praying for those things and start demanding them from elected officials, the political class would face genuine accountability.

"Why are you praying for security? The government is supposed to create security for you," he said. "Why are you praying for a job? The government is supposed to create a job."

VeryDarkMan on insecurity and radicalisation

VeryDarkMan extended his argument to the issue of insecurity, pointing to the origins of Boko Haram founder Abubakar Shekau as a case study. He described Shekau as a product of the almajiri system, arguing that the unchecked spread of religious instruction without education or economic opportunity created the conditions for radicalisation and violence, including the abduction of the Chibok girls.

The critic closed by insisting that his goal is not anti-religion but about opening people's eyes to the role that religion plays in maintaining a broken status quo.

VeryDarkMan claims religion his a tool used by the government. Credit: verydarkblackman.

Source: Instagram

Watch VeryDarkMan explain his stance on the church and the Nigerian government below:

VeryDarkMan reacts to Apostle Arome’s U.S. identification on flyer

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that VDM turned up the heat on Apostle Arome Osayi amid their ongoing feud.

This time targeting a promotional flyer for an upcoming Cameroon for Jesus Crusade Conference.

In a video posted to his Instagram page on September 30, 2026, VDM took issue with how Osayi was listed on the flyer.

Source: Legit.ng