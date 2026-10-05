Wicknell Chivayo died on September 30, 2026, in a helicopter crash near Marondera alongside his wife and four others

The Gletwyn mansion Chivayo occupied in Harare's Chishawasha Hills remained legally registered under former police commissioner Augustine Chihuri

Chivayo had paid only US1.4millionoftheUS2.5 million agreed price, with the balance tied to unwritten 'political services'

New details emerging in the wake of Zimbabwean businessman Wicknell Chivayo's death have cast a shadow over the lavish Harare mansion he called home, revealing that he never held legal ownership of the property and left behind a significant unpaid balance at the time of his passing.

Chivayo died on 30 September 2026 when a helicopter went down near Marondera, killing him, his wife Lucy Muteke, and four other passengers on board.

Wicknell Chivayo’s luxury mansion raises eyebrows with its extravagant features. Credit: @sirwicknell

Source: Instagram

The Gletwyn Mansion Deal

Chivayo had been living in the upmarket Gletwyn mansion located in Harare's Chishawasha Hills neighbourhood.

However, investigations into the property have established that the title deed never transferred to his name and remained registered under former Zimbabwe Republic Police commissioner Augustine Chihuri.

In May 2024, Chihuri agreed to sell the property to Chivayo for US$ 2.5 million. That figure was already well below the government's own valuation of the estate, which stood at US$ 7 million, representing a gap of US$ 4.5 million. Of the agreed purchase price,ChivayopaidUS1.4 million, leaving an outstanding balance of US$1.1 million.

Political Services as Currency

What makes the arrangement particularly unusual is how that remaining balance was meant to be settled.

According to sources familiar with the transaction, the US$1.1 million was not to be paid in cash. Instead, Chivayo was expected to render what those sources describe as "political services", and crucially, this understanding was never put into any formal written agreement.

Those services reportedly centred on Chivayo leveraging his well-documented proximity to President Emmerson Mnangagwa to help repair the fractured relationship between Mnangagwa and Chihuri.

The former commissioner, who had been a close ally of the late Robert Mugabe, had ordered police to resist the November 2017 military coup that brought Mnangagwa to power. After the coup succeeded, Chihuri fled Zimbabwe for Malawi.

A source involved in the transaction put the resulting dilemma bluntly, telling The NewsHawks:

"How do you put a monetary value on political services when one of the parties to the deal is no longer alive?"

With Chivayo now dead and no formal documentation of the arrangement in existence, the future of the property and the unresolved balance remains deeply uncertain.

Wicknell Chivayo’s luxury mansion raises eyebrows with its extravagant features. Credit: @sirwicknell

Source: Instagram

Chivayo's last post on social media sparks reactions

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that billionaire Chivayo's last post hours before his helicopter crash death had raised concern online.

Chivayo published the post on Wednesday, September 30, 2026, just hours before the fatal crash. Titled "Appreciating Relationships Built Over Decades… Saved the Best for Last," the lengthy tribute paid tribute to the legal professionals who had supported him over the years.

The message ran to several hundred words and carried a reflective, almost valedictory quality that many followers said they found unsettling in hindsight.

Source: Legit.ng