Wicknell Chivayo: Billionaire's final post hours before his death raises eyebrows, "He knew?"
- Hours before dying in a helicopter crash, Zimbabwean businessman Wicknell Chivayo shared a lengthy tribute post on social media
- The post, titled 'Saved the Best for Last,' struck followers as eerily prophetic once news of the crash broke on September 30, 2026
- Thousands of followers flooded the comments with shock and disbelief, pointing to the post's reflective, almost farewell-like tone
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A final social media post by Zimbabwean businessman Wicknell Chivayo has gone viral after he died in a helicopter crash near rural Marondera, with thousands of followers describing the message as chillingly prophetic.
Chivayo published the post on Wednesday, September 30, 2026, just hours before the fatal crash. Titled "Appreciating Relationships Built Over Decades… Saved the Best for Last," the lengthy tribute paid tribute to the legal professionals who had supported him over the years. The message ran to several hundred words and carried a reflective, almost valedictory quality that many followers said they found unsettling in hindsight.
Chivayo's "saved the best for last" phrase stuns followers
It was the phrase "saved the best for last" that hit hardest once the news broke. Combined with the sweeping, sentimental tone of the entire message, many who had scrolled past it earlier in the day returned to re-read it with fresh, grief-stricken eyes.
The post quickly became one of the most discussed final public statements in recent Zimbabwean public life, with followers struggling to reconcile its timing with the tragedy that followed within hours.
Reactions to Chivayo's final words
His Instagram page was flooded with responses as the news of the crash spread. Here are some of the reactions:
@AmosChiton42044 wrote:
"Are you safe, cde Chivayo? Confirm the helicopter news."
@sn00ted reflected:
"All people are equal in death, regardless of their wealth, power, or social status during life"
@hofstadterzw quoted the post's headline and wrote:
"He knew what he was doing. He knew what was going to happen. He knew when it was going to happen."
@charlesduncan14 said:
"I'm reviewing this notification as I'm getting news of his death. Did you go too far with these freebies?"
@Rook1800 simply asked:
"What does saved the best for last mean???"
The convergence of the post's timing, its contemplative language, and the breadth of gratitude expressed within it has cemented Chivayo's final update as a moment that stopped his followers cold.
Actor Cjay's last post evokes emotions
In related news, Legit.ng reported that Nollywood actor Cjay left behind a final message on Instagram that has since taken on a heartbreaking new meaning.
"No pressure, lifestyle cost na you no know," he wrote, accompanied by hashtags including #balling, #nollywood and #weruntheworld.
In another post, he wrote,
"Life’s too short to be unhappy, live every minute like it’s your last. LIVE , LOVE ,LAUGH."
Source: Legit.ng
Olumide Alake (Entertainment Editor) Olumide Alake is a Lifestyle and Entertainment Journalist with 7 years of experience in news media. He holds an awarded certificate from the Editorial CDS during his service year. He has worked with some online media outfits notable are Naijaloaded, Jaguda, Kemifilani. Olumide bagged an award for the best exclusive article at Legit.ng and Best Entertainment Editor 2023/2024. Contact: olumide.alake@corp.legit.ng