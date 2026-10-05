Wicknell Chivayo's uncle Herbert spoke at a condolence gathering held at the businessman's Gletwyn residence in Harare

Herbert Chivayo firmly ruled out any claims from extended relatives, insisting the children are the sole rightful beneficiaries

The family made a direct appeal to President Emmerson Mnangagwa, who was present, to personally protect the children's inheritance

The family of the late Zimbabwean billionaire Wicknell Chivayo has publicly revealed his dying wish: that his children inherit the bulk of his multi-million-dollar estate, and they are now calling on President Emmerson Mnangagwa to ensure that wish is honoured.

Family uncle and spokesperson Herbert Chivayo made the disclosure at a condolence gathering held at Chivayo's Gletwyn mansion in Harare on Friday.

Wicknell Chivayo’s family finally addresses inheritance plans for his children. Credit: @sirwicknell

Source: Twitter

Thousands of mourners attended, alongside senior government officials, politicians, and prominent religious leaders.

Herbert recalled that Chivayo had been vocal about his intentions long before his death. "When he was alive he would say, 'Dad, if I die ensure that my children get most of my wealth so that they will grow up to remember me,'" he told those gathered at the event.

Children named as sole heirs to Chivayo's Estate

Herbert was unequivocal in shutting down any possibility of extended family members making claims on the estate.

He drew a firm line between Chivayo's children and other relatives, stating the family had no interest in pursuing wealth that did not belong to them.

"We, the Chivayos, are not greedy to go after a late family member's hard-earned wealth. These kids are the rightful beneficiaries of their father's estate and they will get everything," he said.

He then addressed President Mnangagwa directly, asking for his personal intervention should anyone attempt to challenge the children's rights to the inheritance.

Who Attended the Funeral Gathering

Chivayo's former wife, Sonja Madzikanda, attended the funeral on Thursday evening alongside their two children, who have been identified as the only children Chivayo left behind.

Mourners initially gathered at the businessman's mother's home in Borrowdale before moving to the Gletwyn residence.

Among the notable figures present were Zanu PF Central Committee member Kudakwashe Tagwirei, Information Minister Soda Zhemu, and ICT Minister Tatenda Mavetera. Religious leaders Emmanuel Makandiwa and Walter Magaya were also in attendance.

Wicknell Chivayo’s family finally addresses inheritance plans for his children. Credit: @sirwicknell

Source: Twitter

Wicknell Chivayo's chats with woman who predicted his death

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Wicknell Chivayo's chats with a woman who predicted his death had emerged after his passing.

The exchange, posted on X on May 28, 2025, shows Mutami confronting Chivayo over politics and money. In one message, she told him bluntly: "Not everyone wants your money, that's what you should know."

She also pushed back against what she saw as his assumption that women sought his attention or gifts, stating she was not among those who, in her words, twerk for his cars.

Source: Legit.ng