Australia has announced major changes to its Working Holiday Maker visa system, introducing a new registration and invitation process for second and third visa applications

The new system requires applicants to register, be selected, and complete specified work before applying for another Working Holiday Maker visa

UK passport holders will be exempt from the new registration process, while the specified work requirement for a second visa will increase from 88 to 120 days

Australia has overhauled its Working Holiday Maker visa system, introducing a new registration and invitation process that will change how foreigners apply for second and third Working Holiday Maker (WHM) visas under subclasses 417 and 462.

According to the Australian Department of Home Affairs, the new process takes effect on 1 March 2027, requiring applicants to register, be selected through an invitation round, and complete specified work requirements before they can lodge a further WHM visa application.

Australia unveils a system for foreigners seeking working holiday visas. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

Australia: How new registration process works

Registrations open on 1 December 2026, and applicants may register whether they are inside or outside Australia at the time, even before completing their specified work. The first round of invitations is expected in mid-January 2027.

If selected, applicants will receive a Next Year Regional Work Guarantee and have 12 months to lodge their visa application, provided they satisfy all eligibility criteria. However, registering does not guarantee selection, and receiving an invitation does not guarantee a visa grant or extend an applicant's existing visa. Those who are not selected must depart Australia before their current visa expires.

Notably, UK passport holders are exempt from the new registration and invitation process entirely.

Specified work requirements and transitional arrangements

Alongside the invitation system, the specified work requirement for a second WHM visa will increase from 88 days to 120 days from 1 March 2027. Any eligible specified work completed before that date will count towards the new requirement. The specified work requirement for a third WHM visa remains unchanged.

A transitional period is in place for applicants who can meet the current criteria ahead of the deadline. Those who complete their specified work and lodge a valid visa application by 28 February 2027 can still apply directly under the existing rules, without going through the new registration process. Any applicant who does not meet this transitional deadline will be subject to the new system from 1 March 2027.

The changes represent a significant shift in how Australia manages its Working Holiday Maker programme, moving from a direct application model to a competitive selection process for those seeking extended working holiday stays in the country.

In a similar report, Legit.ng published that Australia named three aged care jobs foreigners can use to qualify for permanent residency.

Australia new visa process: Passport holders exempt

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia announced its new registration and invitation process for second and third Working Holiday Maker visa applications, which takes effect in December 2026.

UK passport holders are the only ones exempt, while other applicants may need an invitation before they can apply. With registrations not guaranteeing selection, the changes could reshape the plans of travellers hoping to extend their stay in Australia.

Source: Legit.ng