Kizz Daniel made headlines after acquiring a brand new 2026 Ferrari Purosangue reportedly valued at N1.6 billion

Abuja Cars, who shared the news, revealed the luxury vehicle is the first of its kind in Nigeria

Fans flooded the comments with a mix of awe, humour, and congratulatory messages for the artist

Nigerian singer Kizz Daniel has set social media buzzing after acquiring a brand new 2026 Ferrari Purosangue, with the luxury vehicle reportedly worth N1.6 billion.

The acquisition came to light through a post by Abuja Cars, which broke the news and confirmed the vehicle is the first of its type to arrive in Nigeria.

Kizz Daniel stuns fans as he acquires brand-new Ferrari worth N1.6 billion. Credit: @kizzdaniel

Source: Instagram

The car dealership wrote in their caption:

"CONGRATULATIONS, @kizzdaniel, ON THE ACQUISITION OF YOUR BRAND NEW 2026 FERRARI PUROSANGUE, VALUED AT ₦1.6 BILLION. AN EXCEPTIONAL MACHINE FOR AN EXCEPTIONAL ARTIST. A NEW CHAPTER IN AUTOMOTIVE EXCELLENCE. WELCOME TO THE FUTURE."

Kizz Daniel's N1.6 Billion Statement

The Ferrari Purosangue is Ferrari's first-ever four-door, four-seat car, widely regarded as one of the most exclusive and technically ambitious vehicles the Italian manufacturer has ever produced.

Its arrival in Nigeria, courtesy of the Buga hitmaker, has underlined just how far Kizz Daniel's career has taken him financially.

See the viral Instagram video showing Kizz Daniel's new ride:

Fans React to Kizz Daniel's Luxury Purchase

The post drew thousands of reactions, with followers split between admiration and playful commentary. Here is what some of them had to say:

@uthy_omg wrote:

"I will never be poor 🤐"

@evictoribe commented:

"E go shock you say I get money pass your fave 😭😂"

@abujapropertygovernor observed:

"N1.6 Billion for a car? If i advertise property for N1 Billion i go de recieve dragging and 1nsu1ts.😢"

@derindope joked:

"No be check engine light I de see so?😂"

@mr_khaleeepha shared:

"For a moment I thought someone bought me a car then I read the caption 😁"

@_babamilli reacted:

"Welcome to the future 😍."

@dx_chydera wrote:

"Lol... I'm not calling Kizz Daniel, uncle I for no reason."

@ogechi78418 questioned:

"No be same car chief priest get how this one come be only one"

Kizz Daniel adds another expensive ride to his luxury car collection. Credit: @kizzdaniel

Source: Instagram

Kizz Daniel's bouncer storms film festival

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man shared a video of Kizz Daniel's bouncer, Atobiloye Kelvin, doing his job at a recent film festival.

In the video, the agile man with a heavily muscular body stood alert and observed the area as his boss, Kizz Daniel, performed.

Source: Legit.ng