Nollywood actress Omotola Jalade Ekeinde appeared visibly irritated when a presenter asked her to introduce herself during a red carpet interview at the 46th Miss Nigeria Patrons & Board Dinner

The presenter explained that he knew her identity but wanted to include it as part of his interview flow, but the actress dismissed his explanation and walked away

The video has sparked debate on social media, with fans divided over whether the presenter was unprofessional or if the actress overreacted to a standard interview practice

An awkward exchange between Nollywood star Omotola Jalade Ekeinde and a young presenter at the 46th Miss Nigeria Patrons & Board Dinner has stirred reactions online.

The incident occurred on Sunday, March 22, during the red carpet session of the prestigious event, where the actress was among the top dignitaries present.

Fans react to an uncomfortable interaction between Omotola Jalade Ekeinde and a young event presenter. Photo: realomosexy/AsakyGRN

Source: Instagram

The presenter, dressed in a white polo shirt, struggled with his introduction as he asked actress Omotola to state her name.

His request appeared to surprise the veteran actress, who paused and questioned his professionalism before responding.

“You are here with who? I should tell you my name?,” she said.

Trying to defend himself, the presenter explained that he already knew her identity but wanted her to say it for the benefit of viewers.

“I know you, Omotola Jalade, I just want fans to know who I am with,” he added.

Omotola Jalade, however, dismissed the explanation, saying she was tired and saw no reason to repeat her name for fans.

“Why should I let fans know me? You are not ready. I am tired,” she replied.

The actress attempted to walk away, but the presenter pleaded for another chance, which she accepted.

Watch the video here:

When the presenter repeated the same request, Omotola became visibly upset and ended the interaction abruptly, then walked away.

“Don’t touch me,” she said as she walked off.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Omotola Jalade's awkward encounter

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@rareMitch said:

"Did the guy do anything wrong??"

@PEnyidiah commented:

"Nigerians and classism eeeeh. In every interview the first thing you do is introduce yourself. You can't assume everyone in the world knows who you are."

@Alhajidon wrote:

"So what's there to just say your name? You think all viewers know you? Naija too dey form unnecessary class abeg"

@NotFriendlyguyy reacted:

"Nigerian Celebrities are too prideful.. Cmon I can post multiple videos of American highly popular celebrities being asked the same questions. It's nothing serious, it doesn't change the fact that everybody knows her well"

@Skymike99 said:

"I don't really see anything wrong with introducing yourself. after all, not everyone knows you."

@CreativeLyndah commented:

"This is not about classicism, it's disrespectful to that, there are ways to do it if at all you want her to introduce herself. Not like that"

@jayohwhy4 wrote:

"Different approach for Different people. Someone like Omotola, he would have respected her, something like 'I'm here with the ever gorgeous, screen goddess eulogies..... then Omotola Jakade, we feel so honoured to have you here... then proceed. Not, Egungun style please"

Omotola Jalade tells presenter, "you are not ready", after he asks her to introduce herself during a red carpet interview at the Miss Nigeria dinner. Photo: realomosexy

Source: Instagram

Omotola Jalade speaks on women's influence

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that veteran actress Omotola Jalade Ekeinde shared insights on women’s influence in Nollywood during an interview on Naija FM 102.7.

She revealed that many actresses are not only screen talents but also business owners, producers, and entrepreneurs running multiple ventures behind the scenes.

During the interview, Omotola recounted receiving gifts from admirers, including a car, even though she is married. She credited her husband’s confidence for maintaining harmony in their marriage,

Source: Legit.ng