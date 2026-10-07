Chivayo’s brother’s message to pilot raises questions after helicopter crash

A video filmed on 21 September 2026 shows Wicknell Chivayo's brother speaking to a helicopter pilot before departure

The footage resurfaced after the Zimbabwean billionaire died in a helicopter crash near Marondera on 30 September

Authorities have urged the public not to draw conclusions as investigations into the cause of the crash continue

A video that was filmed nine days before Zimbabwean businessman Wicknell Chivayo's death has resurfaced online, and it is leaving many people unsettled.

The footage, recorded on 21 September 2026, captures Chivayo's brother at an outdoor gathering, walking up to the pilot of a red-and-white helicopter.

New details emerge from Chivayo’s brother’s message to pilot before crash. Credit: @sirwicknell

Source: Instagram

In the clip, he can be heard appealing directly to the pilot to ensure that his brother would be kept safe on the journey ahead.

The scene was lively, with crowds of onlookers surrounding the aircraft, many of them holding up their phones to capture the moment. Buses bearing the name "Johane Masowe Chishanu" were visible in the background, indicating that the event was connected to that religious community.

What the footage now means

At the time of filming, the atmosphere appeared joyful and celebratory. Those present were caught up in the excitement of a helicopter touching down at what seemed to be a significant gathering. Nothing about the scene hinted at what was to come.

Nine days later, on 30 September 2026, Wicknell Chivayo died when a helicopter crashed near Marondera.

The flamboyant businessman, widely known for his high-profile lifestyle and prominent presence in Zimbabwe, was among those killed in the incident.

It is the contrast between the two moments, the brother's heartfelt plea for safety and the tragedy that followed, that has made the footage so striking to those who have now seen it.

Watch the viral video from Facebook below:

Crash Investigations Ongoing

Zimbabwean authorities have called on the public to hold off from drawing any conclusions about what caused the crash, stating that a formal investigation is currently underway. Officials have urged patience as investigators work to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

The resurfaced clip continues to circulate widely, stirring emotion across Zimbabwe and beyond as people grapple with the weight of what its context now carries.

Chivayo’s brother’s communication with pilot before fatal crash revealed. Credit: @sirwicknell

Source: Instagram

Wicknell Chivayo's chats with woman who predicted his death

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Wicknell Chivayo's chats with a woman who predicted his death had emerged after his passing.

The exchange, posted on X on May 28, 2025, shows Mutami confronting Chivayo over politics and money. In one message, she told him bluntly: "Not everyone wants your money, that's what you should know."

She also pushed back against what she saw as his assumption that women sought his attention or gifts, stating she was not among those who, in her words, twerk for his cars.

Source: Legit.ng