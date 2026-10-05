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Ruth Kadiri Calls for Nigerians’ Support Against Fake Products, Shares Troubling Experience
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Ruth Kadiri Calls for Nigerians’ Support Against Fake Products, Shares Troubling Experience

by  Kola Ogunkanmi
3 min read
  • Nollywood actress Ruth Kadiri raised alarm about the growing circulation of fake and counterfeit products across Nigeria
  • Ruth Kadiri called on NAFDAC to intensify its scrutiny of food, drinks, medicines, and household products harming Nigerians
  • Several of her colleagues, including Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde and May Edochie, responded to her video message

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Nollywood actress and filmmaker Ruth Kadiri has stepped forward to sound the alarm over what she describes as a dangerous surge in counterfeit and contaminated products circulating across Nigeria.

In a video posted to her Instagram page on Sunday, October 4, 2026, Kadiri expressed serious concern about the quality and safety of everyday items available to Nigerian consumers.

Ruth Kadiri raises alarm over fake products in Nigeria and calls on NAFDAC to act
Ruth Kadiri urges NAFDAC to tackle circulation of fake products in Nigeria. Photo: ruthkadiri
Source: Instagram

Ruth Kadiri pointed to food items, beverages, medicines, cosmetics, and household goods as categories where substandard and potentially harmful products are now rampant.

"Dear Nigerians, I'm speaking to you today with a heavy heart and deep concern about the circulation of fake products in our country. Every day, people buy food, drinks, medicine, cosmetics, and household products believing that they are safe, but sadly, some are poorly produced, contaminated, harmful and mostly fake. This is not just a business problem; it's a threat to human life. Imagine little children battling kidney failure," she said.

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Ruth Kadiri's call to NAFDAC

The actress directed a pointed appeal at the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), urging the regulatory body to pay closer attention to what is entering the Nigerian market.

She stressed that the health consequences of continued inaction fall squarely on ordinary citizens.

Ruth Kadiri also shared a personal incident to illustrate her fears.

She described blending fresh garlic and stepping away briefly, only to return and find its colour had changed in a way she found deeply unsettling.

She added that the experience has left her too anxious to buy pre-packaged drinks for her own children.

"NAFDAC, please pay attention to the lives of Nigerians. Lots and lots of people are sick and are not getting better," she said, urging parents and guardians to verify expiry dates and NAFDAC registration numbers before making any purchase.

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Watch Ruth Kadiri speak on fake products in the Instagram video below:

Colleagues and fans weigh in on Ruth Kadiri's fake products concern

The video drew a wave of support from fellow industry figures and everyday Nigerians alike.

Veteran actress Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde wrote:

"God Bless you always Ruthie. Well done 👍🏼."

May Edochie commented:

"❤️❤️❤️❤️ is getting out of hand for real."

Other reactions included:

@iamonyekamercy wrote:

"Well Spoken My Queen 🙏🏻👏❤️"

@georginaibeh commented:

"Thank you for this message 👏👏👏. We don't even know what is authentic anymore 🙆‍♀️🙆‍♀️🙆‍♀️"

@paramountentertainment_ shared:

"Thank you so much, if I say what fakeee medication did to me 😢😢😢 I know I will survive this and tell my story soon" - @binet4u wrote: "Absolutely right... Happening everywhere now... 😢"
Ruth Kadiri speaks out as she calls on NAFDAC to address fake products in Nigeria
Ruth Kadiri raises concern over harmful products and urges NAFDAC to take action. Photo: ruthkadiri
Source: Instagram

Ruth Kadiri laments rising food costs

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that actress Ruth Kadiri expressed her frustration regarding the soaring cost of living in Nigeria.

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The filmmaker posted a video on June 10 where she lamented how expensive basic food items like tomatoes and peppers have become.

She expressed deep concern that the harsh economic realities could cause angry citizens to turn against their innocent loved ones out of frustration.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Kola Ogunkanmi avatar

Kola Ogunkanmi (Entertainment Editor) Kola Ogunkanmi is an entertainment journalist and digital content writer with 5 years of experience in news reporting, content curation, and social media management. He has written entertainment, celebrity, and trending stories for Gistreel.com and was also a freelance contributor to FotNews. Kola currently works at Legit.ng as an Entertainment Editor, covering celebrity gossip, pop culture, and digital trends. He is also a self-published author with experience in fiction and nonfiction writing, and he’s involved in storytelling and transcription as well. Contact: kola.ogunkanmi@corp.legit.ng

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