Nollywood veteran Kanayo O. Kanayo called out Ghanaian actors who pressured producers to match Nigerian actors' fees on a Ghana production

KOK, who identifies as one of Nollywood's founding fathers, warned he would name the actors responsible if pushed further

Patience Ozokwor, popularly known as Mama G, also weighed in after being asked about her fee for working in Ghana

Nollywood heavyweight Kanayo O. Kanayo has fired back at Ghanaian actors who demand equal pay to their Nigerian counterparts on joint productions, describing the practice as a breach of industry hierarchy.

The actor, currently in Ghana alongside fellow veteran Patience Ozokwor, addressed a Ghanaian media outlet during what appeared to be a press engagement tied to an upcoming production.

Kanayo O kanayo, Patience Ozkokwo speaks as Ghanaian actors push for same fees paid to Nigerian actors. Credit: @kanayo.o.kanayo, @patienceozokwo

Source: Instagram

He revealed that the pay dispute had actually occurred on the very project he was set to work on, and grew visibly agitated recounting the incident.

KOK stressed that his standing in the industry was earned over decades, noting that he was among the individuals who built Nollywood from the ground up.

He argued that Ghanaian actors had no basis to benchmark their fees against his, and urged them to negotiate their own rates independently rather than drawing comparisons.

"I am KOK. I was among the founding fathers. You now wake up in Ghana. They called KOK to come and act in Ghana; you, Ghanaian boy, will now insist they pay you the same fees as me," he said. "There is hierarchy even in heaven. The movie industry has hierarchy. Negotiate what you want to be paid. Don't equate yourself with me. Tell your Ghanaian brothers and sisters, it is not your business what they pay Nigerian actors. Go and negotiate your own, receive it and go and rest; and then you will have peace in your life, otherwise I will invoke Amadioha."

Patience Ozokwor Speaks on Cross-Border Pay

Mama G was also drawn into the conversation after being asked to disclose her own fee for the Ghanaian production. Rather than reveal the figure, she deflected the question while pointing out that the payment gap cuts both ways.

Kanayo O kanayo breaks silence on Ghanaian actors’ equal-pay demand. Credit: @kanayo.kanayo

Source: Instagram

She noted that some Ghanaian actors who have travelled to Nigeria for film roles have earned as much as $10,000, suggesting that the flow of high-paying cross-border opportunities is not exclusive to Nigerian talent.

Both veterans made clear that the issue of pay equity between actors from the two countries is one that has simmered beneath the surface of Nollywood-Ghallywood collaborations for some time.

Watch the viral video on Elon Musk's X:

Kanayo replies Portable over post

Legit.ng had reported that Portable had shared a video where he was referring to the veteran actor Kanayo. O Kanayo as a ritualist.

After the veteran actor came across the video, he had a funny reply to Portable and even gave him an instruction on what to do.

He instructed him to meet him at 2 am for rituals, as he referred to the singer as his brother.

Source: Legit.ng