NAFDAC Director-General Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye held a press conference on September 7, 2026, to respond to reports of fake products in Nigeria

The agency released its surveillance and enforcement records as part of efforts to address growing public concern over substandard goods

Nigerians have taken to social media to demand stronger action from NAFDAC against sellers of fake and expired products

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has responded publicly to widespread reports of fake and substandard products circulating in Nigeria.

The Director-General, Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye, convened a press conference to address the concerns on Monday, September 7, 2026.

NAFDAC releases enforcement records as Nigerians demand action against fake products. Photo credit: @NafdacAgency

Source: Twitter

Adeyeye used the briefing to clarify the agency's position, release its surveillance and enforcement records, and reassure Nigerians that NAFDAC remains committed to protecting public health.

The conference came after a wave of media and social media reports raised alarm over the prevalence of counterfeit food and drug products across the country.

NAFDAC releases enforcement records

As part of its response, NAFDAC published details of its regulatory activities, which it said demonstrated ongoing efforts to tackle the problem.

The agency's press release, shared via its official X account @NafdacAgency, was titled: "NAFDAC Responds to Reports of Fake and Substandard Products; Releases Surveillance and Enforcement Records."

The release did not appear to satisfy many Nigerians online, who used the comment section to call for more visible and forceful action from the agency.

Nigerians demand more than press conferences

@fakolade_tj wrote:

"It's not about addressing press conferences or setting the record straight; all we ask for is for the agency to show serious workings and total force against these evil people... Majority of Nigerians who are sensible people are with you on this fight, so show workings."

@boomdreams12 called for broader enforcement:

"Take action, go after those super market that sells fake goods. Go after cosmetic stores. Go after pharmacies. Go after everybody and stop taking Nigerians for granted."

@lighthousehigh3 shared a personal account, claiming to have purchased counterfeit medication:

"I bought ampiclox, and when I opened the sachet cover, I knew it was fake. I opened the tube, and what I found inside made me fear. It was stale injection powder."

@megaeverything1 urged the agency to conduct unannounced inspections:

"These people are very lazy; go around supermarkets and malls and inspect things yourself. Many supermarkets are selling expired products. I can point you to three supermarkets I personally know."

@SixtusMayor was direct:

"Press release solves nothing.... Take good action. Your agency is no more proactive on all fronts. Sit tf up and do your jobs."

@The_Vkrb raised concerns about the accessibility of information:

"I'm thinking about how a layman will read and understand all of this. We need solutions. How will mama in the village check and know if a product is fake?"

@yorubatribalist questioned whether existing penalties were strong enough:

"There is no harsh punishment for making fake products; maybe you should push for a death sentence."

NAFDAC warns Nigerians about packaged food

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that NAFDAC food safety expert Abubakar Umar urged Nigerians to read food labels before buying any packaged food product.

The advice came in the first episode of NAFDAC's #NAFDACExplains series posted on the agency's official X account.

NAFDAC identified four specific items consumers should look for on every packaged food label before making a purchase.

Source: Legit.ng