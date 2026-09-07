Nollywood actress Ruth Kadiri broke her silence on Sunday after reports of her death spread across social media platforms

The filmmaker took to Instagram to address the false claims, urging fans not to believe unverified information about her

Kadiri asked her followers to take action against accounts circulating the death rumours

Nollywood actress and filmmaker Ruth Kadiri has come out to directly address death rumours that spread rapidly across social media, assuring her fans that she remains in good health.

The false reports began circulating on Sunday, September 6, 2026, with messages alleging the actress had died, causing widespread concern among her fanbase. Kadiri moved quickly to put the speculation to rest.

Actress Ruth Kadiri speaks up following viral death rumours. Credit: ruthkadiri

Source: Instagram

Ruth Kadiri Sets the Record Straight

Taking to her Instagram page, Kadiri shared a video in which she firmly denied the claims. She confirmed that no accident had occurred and that her well-being was not in question.

"Please note that I am alive. I did not have any accident, and I am safe," she said in the video.

The actress did not stop at simply clarifying her status. She went further by calling on her followers to actively report accounts responsible for spreading the false information, warning that allowing such content to go unchecked could give the rumours further reach.

Actress Ruth Kadiri sends message to fans and supporters following death rumours. Credit: ruthkadiri

Source: Instagram

Kadiri, known for her prolific work both in front of and behind the camera, has built a significant following over the course of her career in the Nigerian film industry. Her fans were visibly shaken by the circulating reports before her clarification surfaced.

The actress' swift response helped contain the panic, though concerns remain about the ease with which unverified claims about public figures continue to spread online.

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Nollywood lost actress Nimmy Ferrari days before her housewarming party.

The video Ruth Kadiri shared on social media, debunking reports of her death is below:

Ruth Kadiri laments rising food costs

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that actress Ruth Kadiri expressed her frustration regarding the soaring cost of living in Nigeria.

The filmmaker posted a video on June 10 where she lamented how expensive basic food items like tomatoes and peppers have become.

She expressed deep concern that the harsh economic realities could cause angry citizens to turn against their innocent loved ones out of frustration.

Source: Legit.ng