Selected beneficiaries of the FG's advertised ₦100,000 family support grant will receive SMS notifications from designated payment providers

They must follow the instructions in the messages and give the required consent before the money is paid into their bank accounts

Beneficiaries should avoid paying agents or sharing their bank PINs and OTPs with anyone

Legit.ng journalist Victor Enengedi has over a decade's experience covering energy, MSMEs, technology, banking and the economy.

Nigerians selected for the Federal Government's advertised ₦100,000 family support grant will be notified through text messages from designated payment providers before the money is transferred to their bank accounts.

The payment arrangement is part of the Nigeria Family Strengthening and Development Programme (NFSP), a cash transfer initiative presented as support for poor and vulnerable households facing rising living costs.

N100,000 FG Grant: How Beneficiaries Will Be Notified and Receive Payment

Source: UGC

According to a statement attributed to the programme's management board, successful beneficiaries will receive SMS notifications on the phone numbers contained in the records used during the selection process.

The board explained that recipients must follow the instructions in the messages and provide the required consent before the financial support is credited to their submitted bank accounts.

Here is how the notification and payment process is expected to work.

How FG will notify successful beneficiaries

The programme's management board said selected Nigerians would receive text messages from their designated payment providers informing them of their beneficiary status.

The telephone numbers used for the notifications will be obtained from the information provided during the beneficiary selection process.

This means applicants should pay attention to the phone numbers linked to their submitted records and monitor them for official communication about the grant.

The board also explained that beneficiary selection would take place in phases across Nigeria's six geopolitical zones.

Consequently, successful applicants will not all receive notifications at the same time because the programme has a limited number of households for each phase.

Nigerians who have yet to receive an SMS should not automatically assume they have been permanently excluded from the intervention.

What happens after receiving the notification?

According to the programme's payment guidelines, receiving an SMS is the first step towards accessing the ₦100,000 financial support.

Selected beneficiaries are expected to follow the instructions contained in their messages and provide the necessary consent before their payments are processed.

The money will then be credited to the bank accounts they submitted during registration.

This means receiving a selection notification does not necessarily translate into an immediate bank alert. Beneficiaries must first complete the required confirmation process.

The management board has not published a separate USSD code or online beneficiary-status checker for Nigerians to independently confirm their selection.

Applicants should therefore rely on communications from designated payment providers rather than individuals or websites promising instant confirmation.

Important things beneficiaries should know

The programme's management has warned Nigerians against paying individuals who claim they can secure access to the grant or facilitate the release of the money.

Beneficiaries should take note of the following:

Do not pay anyone to include your name on the beneficiary list.

Do not pay agents to process or release your ₦100,000 grant.

Monitor the phone number contained in your submitted records for official notifications.

Follow the instructions in genuine payment notifications and provide the required consent.

Do not share your bank PIN, password or one-time password (OTP) with anyone claiming to facilitate payment.

N100,000 FG Grant: How Beneficiaries Will Be Notified and Receive Payment

Source: UGC

For enquiries and further clarification, the programme's management board provided the email address help@nfsp.ng and advised Nigerians to use recognised communication channels of the Federal Ministry of Youth Development.

Applicants should also independently verify the programme's authorisation and payment arrangements through recognised government channels before sharing additional personal or banking information.

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Source: Legit.ng