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Kehinde Adegbodu Shares Emotional Message As He Marks First Birthday Without His Twin Brother Taiwo
Celebrities

Kehinde Adegbodu Shares Emotional Message As He Marks First Birthday Without His Twin Brother Taiwo

by  Olumide Alake
3 min read
  • Gospel singer Kehinde Adegbodu shared an emotional post marking his first birthday since the death of his twin brother Taiwo
  • Taiwo Adegbodu, one half of the beloved Nigerian gospel duo the Adegbodu Twins, passed away on March 1, 2026
  • Kehinde's birthday tribute moved fans to tears, with many flooding the comments to comfort the grieving singer

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Gospel singer Kehinde Adegbodu has shared a deeply moving birthday tribute to his late twin brother, Taiwo, marking what he described as "my very first birthday" without him.

The post, shared publicly on Facebook on Sunday, October 4, drew an outpouring of emotion from fans and followers who have continued to mourn the loss of one half of the iconic Nigerian gospel duo, the Adegbodu Twins.

Kehinde Adegbodu celebrates birthday with heartfelt message.
Gospel singer Kehinde Adegbodu honours late twin brother on first birthday without him. Credit: adegbodutwinsfanspage
Source: Instagram

Taiwo Adegbodu, who formed one half of the celebrated duo alongside his brother Kehinde, passed away on March 1, 2026. The twins had built a devoted following over the years through their gospel music ministry, making the loss particularly devastating for Nigerian Christian music lovers.

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Kehinde's heartfelt birthday message

Rather than stay silent, Kehinde chose to publicly honour the occasion he had always shared with his brother. In his post, he wrote:

"My very first birthday without you AMOLE MI, but am sure you're in a better place. HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO US ADEGBODU TWINS JP!!!"

The tribute, which addressed Taiwo directly and still celebrated both of them together, struck a chord with thousands of people online who flooded the comments section with prayers and condolences.

Kehinde Adegbodu honoured his late twin on a birthday they once celebrated together, moving fans to tears.
Fans comfort Kehinde Adegbodu as he celebrates first birthday without his twin brother Taiwo. Credit: adegbodutwins
Source: Instagram

Fans react to Kehinde Adegbodu's post

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions on Facebook. Read them below:

Adetomiwa Idowu Garnacho wrote:

"Brother kehinde don't worry you ehn you we live long and prosper in jesus name Amen 🙏 Happy Birthday to you taiwo & kehinde Adegbodu"

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Oladejo Israel Olayinka commented:

"He his in better place of God's hand ✋️, remember he his not dead, he just need to go and rest and answered God called for a purpose ✨️. Many api returns ✨️ 🙏"

Moradeke Adetula shared:

"Happy birthday to you My brother, when I read your post I shed tears because I have twins too Two Boys.they are still very young."

Kafilat Adeniran wrote:

"Who die,who is doing birthday 🎂 no different, Happy birthday 💗 💓 💕 💖 sir"

Oluwakemi Adenaike said:

"Happy posthumous birthday to sir T Adegbodu rest well 🙏 Happy glorious birthday to sir Kenny Adegbodu may you live long in good sound of health IJN 🙏 May the good Lord bless your new Age sir 🙏 many happy returns IJN 🙏"

Kehinde Adegbodu resumes work after losing brother

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that Kehinde Adegbodu shared a video of his return to work after losing his twin brother a few months ago.

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The gospel singer was thrown into mourning following the loss of his brother, who was laid to rest a few days after his demise.

His decision to resume work has generated mixed reactions among fans, who shared their views on the band.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Olumide Alake avatar

Olumide Alake (Entertainment Editor) Olumide Alake is a Lifestyle and Entertainment Journalist with 7 years of experience in news media. He holds an awarded certificate from the Editorial CDS during his service year. He has worked with some online media outfits notable are Naijaloaded, Jaguda, Kemifilani. Olumide bagged an award for the best exclusive article at Legit.ng and Best Entertainment Editor 2023/2024. Contact: olumide.alake@corp.legit.ng

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