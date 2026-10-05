Gospel singer Kehinde Adegbodu shared an emotional post marking his first birthday since the death of his twin brother Taiwo

Taiwo Adegbodu, one half of the beloved Nigerian gospel duo the Adegbodu Twins, passed away on March 1, 2026

Kehinde's birthday tribute moved fans to tears, with many flooding the comments to comfort the grieving singer

Gospel singer Kehinde Adegbodu has shared a deeply moving birthday tribute to his late twin brother, Taiwo, marking what he described as "my very first birthday" without him.

The post, shared publicly on Facebook on Sunday, October 4, drew an outpouring of emotion from fans and followers who have continued to mourn the loss of one half of the iconic Nigerian gospel duo, the Adegbodu Twins.

Gospel singer Kehinde Adegbodu honours late twin brother on first birthday without him. Credit: adegbodutwinsfanspage

Source: Instagram

Taiwo Adegbodu, who formed one half of the celebrated duo alongside his brother Kehinde, passed away on March 1, 2026. The twins had built a devoted following over the years through their gospel music ministry, making the loss particularly devastating for Nigerian Christian music lovers.

Kehinde's heartfelt birthday message

Rather than stay silent, Kehinde chose to publicly honour the occasion he had always shared with his brother. In his post, he wrote:

"My very first birthday without you AMOLE MI, but am sure you're in a better place. HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO US ADEGBODU TWINS JP!!!"

The tribute, which addressed Taiwo directly and still celebrated both of them together, struck a chord with thousands of people online who flooded the comments section with prayers and condolences.

Fans comfort Kehinde Adegbodu as he celebrates first birthday without his twin brother Taiwo. Credit: adegbodutwins

Source: Instagram

Fans react to Kehinde Adegbodu's post

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions on Facebook. Read them below:

Adetomiwa Idowu Garnacho wrote:

"Brother kehinde don't worry you ehn you we live long and prosper in jesus name Amen 🙏 Happy Birthday to you taiwo & kehinde Adegbodu"

Oladejo Israel Olayinka commented:

"He his in better place of God's hand ✋️, remember he his not dead, he just need to go and rest and answered God called for a purpose ✨️. Many api returns ✨️ 🙏"

Moradeke Adetula shared:

"Happy birthday to you My brother, when I read your post I shed tears because I have twins too Two Boys.they are still very young."

Kafilat Adeniran wrote:

"Who die,who is doing birthday 🎂 no different, Happy birthday 💗 💓 💕 💖 sir"

Oluwakemi Adenaike said:

"Happy posthumous birthday to sir T Adegbodu rest well 🙏 Happy glorious birthday to sir Kenny Adegbodu may you live long in good sound of health IJN 🙏 May the good Lord bless your new Age sir 🙏 many happy returns IJN 🙏"

Kehinde Adegbodu resumes work after losing brother

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that Kehinde Adegbodu shared a video of his return to work after losing his twin brother a few months ago.

The gospel singer was thrown into mourning following the loss of his brother, who was laid to rest a few days after his demise.

His decision to resume work has generated mixed reactions among fans, who shared their views on the band.

Source: Legit.ng