Bimbo Ademoye Finally Clarifies Wedding Rumours With Timini Egbuson
- Bimbo Ademoye and Timini Egbuson set the internet ablaze after sharing what appeared to be pre-wedding photos together
- The Nollywood actress broke her silence on the viral images, revealing they were taken for an upcoming film project
- The movie, titled My 30th Wedding, is set to premiere on Ademoye's YouTube channel on Thursday, October 1
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Nollywood actress Bimbo Ademoye has addressed the wave of wedding speculation that swept social media after she and fellow actor Timini Egbuson posted what fans quickly assumed were pre-wedding photos.
The images sent the internet into a frenzy, with many convinced the two stars had secretly gotten engaged. Ademoye, known for her vibrant screen presence, and Egbuson, one of Nollywood's most recognised leading men, have long been fan favourites, making the rumours all the more believable to followers.
Their matching denim photos had already set the internet on fire before this latest reveal.
On Wednesday, September 30, Ademoye finally set the record straight through a joint Instagram post with Egbuson, confirming the pictures were promotional material for a brand new film.
The movie is titled My 30th Wedding and will be available exclusively on Ademoye's YouTube channel, BimboAdemoyeTV. In her post, the actress wrote:
"Tomorrow we watch one of the most beautiful feel good love movie ever made. Set your timers, you're about to smile wide, maybe shed a tiny itsy bitsy tears, or maybe not, but one thing is for certain. You'd love this one."
The film is scheduled to premiere on Thursday, October 1.
See Bimbo Ademoye's post clarifying rumours of a wedding with Timini below:
Reactions to Bimbo Ademoye's movie reveal
Not everyone took the clarification lightly. Here is what fans had to say on Instagram:
@enioluwaofficial commented:
"From there like this make una just dey go altar o! 😩😍"
@mamastarr_kitchen_n_catering wrote:
"This is not fair 😩😩😩 Give us a real wedding!!!"
@hilda_fuab reacted:
"This is just for a movie? 😍 Better than most real life wedding shoots!"
@miradan_1212 shared:
"Una sure say no be the real wedding be this way we Dey take as film 🥹🥰🥰❤️"
@maltiti_lilah said:
"@toyin_abraham aunty, come for your Aisha oooo. This one pass film 😂 I hope you have received your invite to the wedding 😂"
Timini pens birthday note for Bimbo Ademoye
Legit.ng previously reported that actor Timini Egbuson left social media buzzing with a heartfelt birthday message to his colleague, Bimbo Ademoye.
In a post that quickly went viral, Timini shared a romantic clip of the duo from a movie scene, praising Bimbo as “amazing” and expressing how lucky he feels to have her in his life.
He added a playful yet affectionate note, saying that when he counts his blessings, he counts her.
Source: Legit.ng
Olumide Alake (Entertainment Editor) Olumide Alake is a Lifestyle and Entertainment Journalist with 7 years of experience in news media. He holds an awarded certificate from the Editorial CDS during his service year. He has worked with some online media outfits notable are Naijaloaded, Jaguda, Kemifilani. Olumide bagged an award for the best exclusive article at Legit.ng and Best Entertainment Editor 2023/2024. Contact: olumide.alake@corp.legit.ng