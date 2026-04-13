Kehinde Adegbodu has shared a video of his return to work after losing his twin brother a few months ago

The gospel singer was thrown into mourning following the loss of his brother, who was laid to rest a few days ago

His decision to resume work has generated mixed reactions among fans, who shared their views on the band

Gospel singer Kehinde Adegbodu has come under scrutiny after sharing a video of his first day at work following the death of his twin brother, Taiwo.

Taiwo passed away a few months ago, and the family was thrown into mourning over his loss.

Reactions as Kehinde Adegbodu resumes show days after burying twin brother. Photo credit@adegbodutwins

Source: Instagram

While sharing details about his passing, Kehinde noted that he complained of chest pain before he was taken to the hospital.

A video of his burial surfaced online, showing his family in deep grief over the loss.

In a post on their Instagram page, Kehinde said it was not an easy decision for him to make, but he had to move on, adding that his twin brother would have wanted him to.

Kehinde Adegbodu shares more about work

Sharing further, Kehinde said he believes Taiwo is still with him as he continues to carry on his legacy.

Fans pray for Kehinde Adegbodu as resumes show days after burying twin. brother. Photo credit@adegbodutwins

Source: Instagram

He wore a white T-shirt featuring his twin brother’s picture, while the entire band also wore matching shirts.

Fans react to Kehinde’s action

Reacting, some fans criticised the singer for moving on quickly, saying he resumed shows barely three months after his brother’s death.

They advised people to be mindful of how they live, noting that others may move on as if nothing happened.

However, others held a different view, encouraging him to move on, saying he now carries more responsibility than before.

Here is the Instagram video below:

What fans said about Kehinde Adegbodu's video

Legit.ng compiled some emotional reactions as Nigerians penned their observation about the singer. Read the comments below:

@p_savage074 commented:

"He can't just spare 3 Months for his twin broo... Don't allow death to kill you ooo.. people move in quickly."

@fola_shadeyy shared:

"This man will sing finish and aril go one corner go cry.omo e no easy to loose a loved one ooo."

@dr_oyeronkelagos stated:

"You people are mean do you know he has to shoulder the two families responsibility now? Haba! Stay home for what exactly?"

@oliseyeunmeze said:

"This man will have to take care of his family and that of his late brother, so some of you saying he should have waited a little bit longer before going for shows don’t know what you are saying."

@bisola122 wrote:

"So he should be rejecting shows till they forget him abi? Yen yen yen anyone with the right sence can feel this man pain with this our economy, cho cho cho man for that matter chucking mouth on people's affairs kuku say ur mind that he kpai his twin bro."

Omije Ojumi's daughter delivers emotional tribute

Legit.ng also reported that during the burial event, Jomiloju, daughter of the late singer, described her mother as a strong and virtuous woman who carried the weight of the family alone.

She explained that Omije Ojumi's greatest wish was to raise disciplined and responsible children who would not repeat the mistakes she believed she made in her marriage.

In her tribute, Jomiloju promised to continue her mother's legacy by caring for her younger brother, William, and guiding him to become the prayerful and responsible man their mother always hoped he would be.

Source: Legit.ng