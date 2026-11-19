A Florida pastor with dual Haitian-American citizenship stood trial for nearly eight weeks on eight federal charges tied to the 2021 killing of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse

Christian Emmanuel Sanon was accused of helping plan the plot from South Florida, where prosecutors say the conspiracy was financed and organised

Sanon testified at trial that he had been in contact with people seeking to replace Moïse but denied any knowledge of a plan to kill the president

Miami, USA - A Florida pastor with dual Haitian-American citizenship was convicted on Wednesday, November 18, of U.S. charges arising from the 2021 assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse, a killing that plunged the Caribbean nation into deep turmoil.

Christian Emmanuel Sanon was found guilty on all charges, including conspiring to kill Moïse, capping a nearly eight-week trial in federal court in Miami. He had faced eight charges, the most serious being conspiracy to kidnap or kill a person outside the United States.

Haiti's President Jovenel Moise speaks during an interview at his home in Petion-Ville, a suburb of Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Feb. 7, 2020. (AP Photo/Dieu Nalio Chery, File)

Source: AFP

Sanon, who remains in federal custody, showed little reaction as the jury verdict was announced. He faces up to life in prison and is set to be sentenced next Feb. 10.

Prosecutors declined to comment after the verdict. But Sanon’s attorney, Zeljka Bozanic, said the defence team was disappointed and would file an appeal at the appropriate time.

Haiti remains without president

Haiti has not had a president since authorities said a squad of mostly retired Colombian soldiers killed Moïse and wounded his wife in a nighttime raid at their home on July 7, 2021. The poorest country in the Americas, Haiti has a history of dictatorship, political upheaval and foreign intervention that has long hindered democratic rule.

Federal prosecutors said at trial that South Florida was a hub for planning and financing the plot to oust Moïse and install a president of the conspirators’ choosing. The prosecutors said Sanon was their initial choice for Moïse’s replacement. They also said Sanon helped raise money for the conspiracy and arranged travel to Haiti and lodging there for himself and others.

Sanon had acknowledged in trial testimony that he was in communication at one point with people trying to replace Moïse, but said the group had moved on to another candidate long before the assassination. He denied any knowledge of plans to kill Moïse.

Born in Haiti, Sanon moved to the U.S. as a teenager. He testified that he has worked with churches in Haitian immigrant communities in Florida and the Midwest.

Prosecutors identify Florida as plotting hub

Prosecutors said the scheme to kill Moïse included paying about two dozen foreign mercenaries with money obtained from U.S. government programs that were intended to help businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to court records. U.S. prosecutors have charged more than 40 people with crimes related to the assassination and a dozen have been convicted, including five who are serving life sentences.

The plot to oust Moïse began taking final shape in April 2021, when Sanon met in South Florida with a former Haitian senator and several U.S. businesspeople, according to an indictment. The group agreed that Sanon, once in power, would award contracts to two Florida-based companies, Counter Terrorist Unit Federal Academy and Counter Terrorist Unit Security, collectively known as CTU, for infrastructure projects, security forces and military equipment, according to investigators.

CTU initially hired about 18 Colombian nationals with military training to provide security for Sanon, according to prosecutors. Conspirators also spent months obtaining weapons and body armour and attempting to build ties with Haitian gangs, officials said.

By June 2021, the conspirators realised Sanon had neither the constitutional qualifications nor sufficient popular support to become president. They shifted their backing to Wendelle Coq Thélot, a former Haitian Supreme Court judge who died in January 2025 while a fugitive.

Sanon initially set for trial

Sanon had been previously scheduled to be tried with four other men who were ultimately convicted last May of conspiracy in the assassination. But Sanon's case was subsequently separated from theirs and delayed for health reasons.

At the earlier trial, Arcangel Pretel Ortiz, Antonio Intriago, Walter Veintemilla and James Solages were found guilty of conspiring to kill or kidnap the country's elected leader and of providing material support for the plot. They were also convicted of violating the U.S. Neutrality Act and also face possible life sentences. They await sentencing.

Separately, in late September, 18 suspects arrested in the case were extradited from Haiti to the U.S.

Suspects who were in the Caribbean nation awaiting trial included 17 former Colombian soldiers and Joseph Badio, a former Haiti Ministry of Justice employee who was part of an anti-corruption unit.

Badio, considered a key suspect, was arrested in Haiti in October 2023 after more than two years on the run and is currently in U.S. custody. His Miami-based attorney, William Barzee, didn’t immediately respond to an email seeking comment from The Associated Press.

A general election in Haiti is scheduled next year for a new president. Candidates include the widow of Moïse, a respected economist, a well-known prosecutor accused of multiple summary executions and a former president accused of sponsoring gangs.

See a photo of Christian Emmanuel Sanon and the late Jovenel Moïse below via the X post:

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