Tragedy has hit the Nigerian gospel music industry following the passing of singer Taiwo Adegbodu of the Adegbodu Twins

Reports of the singer's sudden demise emerged on social media on Sunday, March 1, 2026

The heartbreaking loss comes a few months after the gospel industry lost singer Omije Ojumi

The Nigerian gospel music industry has been thrown into mourning following the death of popular gospel artiste, Taiwo Adegbodu, one half of the renowned Adegbodu Twins.

News of his demise surfaced on Sunday, March 1, after his twin brother and music partner, Kehinde Adegbodu, took to social media to announce the heartbreaking news.

In a moving post, Kehinde expressed deep grief over the loss of his brother and ministry partner.

“TAIWO, why will you leave me and your kids without notification? My heart is bleeding, Lord how do you want me to cope without him? God why? This is too much for me to bear!!!” he wrote.

City People Magazine also shared a post about Taiwo's death, revealing it has been confirmed by the twin's management.

"Taiwo Adegbodu of @adegbodu_twinsofficial is DEAD. Confirmed by their Management. Details Later. May his Soul Rest in Peace. " the report read.

Gospel singer Esther Igbekele also confirmed reports of Taiwo Adegboju's death.

Taiwo and Kehinde Adegbodu were known for their powerful ministrations, energetic worship sessions, and performances that endeared them to churches and Christian gatherings in the country.

Some of their popular tracks include “Shower Your Blessing”, “God Concert”, “Emi Mimo”, “Igbagbo Dun”, “Ma Beru” and “Adura Mi Gba”, among others.

Taiwo's death comes after the gospel music industry lost Evangelist Bunmi Akinnaanu Adeoye, aka "Omije Ojumi" who passed away on January 12, 2026, at a hospital in Lagos. She died at age 46 after a prolonged battle with a leg ailment, which had caused her to appeal for prayers in late 2025.

Nigerians mourn Taiwo Adegbodu

Legit.ng compiled some of the emotional reactions as Nigerians penned heartfelt tributes to the late singer. Read the comments below:

johnsonolalekan_tao commented:

"Jesu Jesu haaa omase o this is a great loss and shock may his soul rest in peace Omo Adegbodu hummm."

bukkyjayi said:

"Jesus!!!,how will his twin brother take this,may his soul rest in peace."

floral_baby223 commented:

"The unique way this twins praise i too love it how will bro Kenny cope."

tosingesstra52 said:

"Death is inevitable, one day is one day for the saint ,let's be prepare it's sad but we're all going to taste it,I wish you guys long life AMEN 🙏 RIP LEGEND."

ennymakeoverz2023 reacted:

"What’s going on with artists?….music, actor hmmm God protect others."

stellybabe05 said:

"Haaa, they both still ministered at Mercy can do it on Tuesday. Jesu."

toluwanimii said:

Ha how nao. They were still at prophet Taiwo Ojo Ogbomosho crusade 2 weeks ago abi

