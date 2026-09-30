Nollywood actor Cjay's final social media posts captured attention after his death was confirmed

Actress Nkechi Blessing broke down in tears as she announced Cjay's passing and cancelled the release of her movie Egusi Ogbono

Fans flooded the actor's comment section with disbelief and grief after news of his death spread online

Nollywood actor Chijioke Temidayo Nwokafor, known professionally as Cjay, left behind a carefree final message on Instagram that has since taken on a heartbreaking new meaning.

"No pressure, lifestyle cost na you no know," he wrote, accompanied by hashtags including #balling, #nollywood and #weruntheworld.

Fans and well-wishers stormed Nollywood actor Cjay's page after his death. Credit: cjaynwoks1

Source: Instagram

In another post, he wrote,

"Life’s too short to be unhappy, live every minute like it’s your last. LIVE , LOVE ,LAUGH."

The post resurfaced on September 30, 2026, after his death broke.

Cjay, who hailed from Awka, Anambra State, and was based in Lagos, started his professional acting career in 2021. He appeared in several Nollywood productions, including Larry Cold, Mum Overnight, A Day To My Wedding, The Lies She Tell and What Time Left.

Nkechi Blessing cancels movie release

The news of his passing came from actress Nkechi Blessing, who announced it in an emotional Instagram video after visiting the hospital. Visibly devastated, she broke down in tears while sharing the news and revealed that her upcoming film, Egusi Ogbono, which had been scheduled for release at 5 p.m. that same day, would no longer drop as planned.

"Cjay, this was never the plan," she wrote. No cause of death was disclosed, and details surrounding his funeral arrangements had not been made public at the time of this report.

Fans pay tribute to late Nollywood Actor Cjay after his death. Credit: cjaynwoks

Source: Instagram

Cjay's last Instagram post is below:

Fans react to Cjay's death

The comment section of Cjay's last post quickly filled with anguished messages from fans struggling to accept the news.

@zikkychukwu wrote:

"Bro, I just dey hear one news wey I no understand o. Abeg, respond o. Abeg respond!"

@big_rosie52 said:

"It is a lie right? Just respond to your comment today 🙏🙏 I know that post from Nkechi blessing is a big joke and prank 🤦‍♀️"

@olukonyo commented:

"Please, can you kindly confirm this news? This is quite disturbing and I hope it's not true."

@harrison__osas wrote:

"Omo life is indeed unpredictable how can this dude full of life just die like that 😢"

@datgurl_tinaberry reacted:

"Rest on 😢😢😢😢😢cjay 💔"

@joy37533 said:

"Wetin I hear so 😢"

@omoballer___ wrote:

"Omo 😢"

Content creator makes claims about Okemesi's death

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that more details emerged about late comic actor Okemesi as one of his friends, identified as Barrow, made fresh claims about him.

In a video that surfaced online, content creator Barrow alleged that actor Okemesi was not entirely truthful about his situation. The skit maker claimed that Okemesi would not have passed the way he did, alleging that he brought the situation upon himself.

Barrow stated that he was responsible for Okemesi's welfare, including his feeding, accommodation, and other needs, before the actor left his residence. He shared details of what happened.

Source: Legit.ng