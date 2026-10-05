Afrobeats star Davido took to Instagram on Sunday, October 4, 2026, to celebrate his close aide, Isreal DMW, on his birthday

The singer described Isreal as his 'personal person' and declared that no one could come between them

Davido's wife Chioma also marked the occasion by posting a birthday message directly on Isreal's page

Afrobeats superstar Davido made it clear just how much his logistics manager and trusted aide, Isreal DMW, means to him, publicly celebrating the latter's birthday on Sunday, 4 October 2026, with a warm and affectionate message on Instagram.

Taking to his Instagram Story, Davido left no room for doubt about the strength of their bond. The singer described Isreal as his "personal person" and insisted their friendship is unshakeable, writing: "Happy birthday to my personal person no one can come between me n Juju! May ur days be long! More life!"

Davido and wife Chioma pen heartfelt message to Isreal DMW on his birthday. Credit: Davido/isrealdmw

Source: Instagram

Chioma joins the celebration

The birthday love did not stop with Davido. His wife, Chioma, also showed up for the occasion, heading straight to Isreal's own Instagram page to leave a personal birthday message for him. The gesture from both the singer and his wife underscored just how deeply embedded Isreal is within the family's inner circle.

Isreal DMW, whose full name is Isreal Afeare, has long been one of Davido's most recognisable associates. He handles logistics for the singer and is frequently seen alongside him at events, on tour, and across social media. Over the years, he has become something of a fan favourite in his own right, known for his lively personality and outspoken nature online.

Davido and Isreal's longstanding bond

The public affection Davido showed on Isreal's birthday reflects a relationship that has been built over many years of working closely together. Being referred to as a "personal person" by one of Africa's biggest music acts is no small thing, and the nickname "Juju" used in the post hints at the intimacy and familiarity that defines their friendship.

Davido expresses love for logistics manager Isreal DMW on his birthday. Credit: isrealdmw

Source: Instagram

Slide the post below to see the pictures Isreal DMW shared on his birthday:

Davido gushes over his wife, Chioma

Legit.ng reported that Afrobeats star Davido recently gave fans another glimpse into his relationship with his wife, Chioma Adeleke, after sharing a video of her on his Instagram story on Sunday, September 20, 2026.

In the clip, Chioma showed off her bone-straight hairstyle while admiring herself, prompting a sweet reaction from her husband. Davido gushed over Chioma as he shared the moment with his followers.

Source: Legit.ng