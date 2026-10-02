A video from Olu Jacobs' funeral service captured the moment his coffin was carried into the church on Thursday, October 1, 2026

Widow Joke Silva was spotted staring blankly at the coffin as pallbearers brought in the remains of the veteran actor

The actor's children, grandchild, and estranged daughter-in-law all wore blue attire as they followed the procession into the church

A video circulating online has captured a deeply emotional moment from the funeral service of veteran Nollywood actor Olu Jacobs, showing the procession as his remains were brought into the church.

The clip, which surfaced on Thursday, 1 October 2026, shows the late actor's body arriving in a coffee-brown coffin, carried by pallbearers into the church for his final farewell.

Reactions as Olu Jacobs' body is brought into church as Joke Silva's blank stare moves fans. Photo credit@jokesilva

Source: Instagram

Jacobs, who passed away a few weeks ago, leaves behind a grieving film industry, one that has not been short of tributes, including a moving tribute from his estranged daughter-in-law.

Joke Silva's heartbreaking stare at husband's funeral

Perhaps the most haunting image from the video is that of his widow, celebrated actress Joke Silva, standing still and gazing blankly into the distance as the coffin was wheeled in. Her expression, a mixture of grief and quiet disbelief, said everything words could not.

Fans comfort Joke Silva over death of her husband. Photo credit@jokesilva

Source: Instagram

The actor's children, his grandchild, and estranged daughter-in-law were all dressed in matching blue outfits as they walked solemnly behind the pallbearers, accompanying Jacobs on his final journey inside the church.

Here is the X video of the late actor's burial:

Fans pay tribute to Olu Jacobs

The video drew an outpouring of emotion from fans across social media. Here are some of the reactions:

@i_amlaurie wrote:

"The last bus stop of every mortal. Mummy Joke Silva, God be with you and the family in this period."

@justcallmedeola shared:

"Real Defination of Till Death Do Us Part stay strong Grandma."

@rusronike commented:

"May sir Olu Jacob rest in eternal rest we will forever have him in our memory. My condolences to his dear wife and children."

@mina_omotayo_bright wrote:

"So sad and heartbreaking. Sir Olu Jacobs may your soul rest in eternal peace. Thank you for all your incredible work and contribution in the Nollywood industry. You are forever in our hearts."

@atinukegbe reflected:

"This look on her face carries many thoughts , I was like this 3 months ago, so many things runs through ur head , denial, satisfactory that you did your best , it is well with us."

Olu Jacobs' son and estranged wife's video trends

Legit.ng reported that a video from the Wednesday night tribute to late veteran actor Olu Jacobs drew attention online after featuring his son, Soji, alongside his estranged wife, Blessing Douglas, and their daughter.

The family members were captured together in a group photograph during the tribute, which brought relatives and loved ones together to honour the celebrated actor and reflect on his legacy.

However, social media users quickly noticed the visible distance between Soji and Blessing in the photograph. Despite their daughter standing between them, the estranged couple appeared to maintain a noticeable gap, prompting Instagram users to share observations and reactions about the moment.

Source: Legit.ng