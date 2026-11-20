The Federal Government has listed 19 commercial and mortgage banks participating in its N100 million housing loan scheme under the MOFI Real Estate Investment Fund

The participating institutions include Access Bank, FirstBank, FCMB, Fidelity Bank, Stanbic IBTC, Union Bank and several mortgage lenders

The scheme offers eligible Nigerians mortgages at a fixed interest rate of 9.75% per annum, with repayment periods of up to 20 years

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Nigerians seeking to own homes through the Federal Government's N100 million housing loan scheme can apply through participating commercial banks and mortgage institutions listed under the MOFI Real Estate Investment Fund (MREIF).

The fund, established by the Ministry of Finance Incorporated (MOFI), works with selected financial institutions to provide affordable mortgage financing to eligible Nigerians.

Access Bank, FirstBank, FCMB and 16 other financial institutions are participating in FG's N100 million housing scheme. Photo: Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

Information published on the programme's official website shows that participating institutions include commercial banks and specialised mortgage lenders.

List of participating commercial banks

Punch reports that the commercial banks listed on the MREIF platform include:

Access Bank FirstBank FCMB Fidelity Bank Globus Bank Providus Bank Stanbic IBTC Bank Sterling Bank Union Bank Wema Bank

Mortgage banks participating in the scheme

The programme also works with mortgage institutions that provide home financing to eligible applicants.

They include:

Abbey Mortgage Bank AG Mortgage Bank Federal Housing Authority Mortgage Bank Gateway Mortgage Bank Homebase Mortgage Bank Imperial Homes Mortgage Bank Infinity Trust Mortgage Bank LivingTrust Mortgage Bank LBIC Mortgage Bankers Nigeria Police Mortgage Bank

What applicants should know

The MREIF scheme provides mortgages at a fixed interest rate of 9.75% per annum, with repayment periods extending to 20 years.

Eligible applicants can access financing of up to N100 million, with an initial equity contribution starting from 10% of the property's value.

FG's housing loan scheme offers eligible Nigerians up to N100 million through participating commercial and mortgage banks. Photo: Bloombrg

Source: Getty Images

However, being listed as a participating institution does not automatically guarantee mortgage approval. Applicants must satisfy the programme's income, creditworthiness and documentation requirements.

Interested Nigerians can visit the official MREIF website at https://www.mreif.com.ng/ to check the participating institutions, review the eligibility requirements and begin the application process.

The fund advises prospective homeowners to use its official platform and recognised financial institutions when applying.

Requirements for the MREIF housing loan

Here are the requirements when applying:

1. Nigerian citizenship: Applicants must be Nigerian citizens to qualify for the programmes offered by MREIF.

2. Income and credit requirements: Applicants must meet the specified income and credit criteria to demonstrate their ability to repay the mortgage.

3. Supporting documents: Applicants must provide the necessary documentation, including proof of identity, employment history, evidence of income sources and other relevant documents.

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FG begins registration for N300,000 loans

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Federal Government has opened an opportunity for smallholder farmers in Lagos State to access interest-free loans of up to N300,000 under its FarmerMoni scheme.

The Lagos State Government, in collaboration with the National Social Investment Programme Agency (NSIPA), has commenced the enumeration of farmers for the programme.

The exercise is being coordinated through the Lagos State Ministry of Wealth Creation and Employment to identify eligible farmers who could benefit from the financing initiative.

Source: Legit.ng