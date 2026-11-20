South Africa announced a transit visa exemption for travellers passing through four of its major international airports

The exemption, which took effect in December 2015, comes with a biometric capture requirement for all transit passengers

Deportees travelling through any South African port of entry are excluded from the exemption and must hold a transit visa

South Africa has removed the transit visa requirement for foreign travellers passing through four of its major international airports, offering a smoother travel experience for passengers who are simply connecting flights rather than entering the country.

The exemption covers OR Tambo International Airport, Cape Town International Airport, King Shaka International Airport, and Lanseria International Airport. The South African government confirmed that the policy took effect on 18 December 2015 and applies broadly to all transit passengers, with one notable exception.

South Africa names 4 airports where transit passengers are exempt from visa requirements. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/Vatican Pool/OLIVIER LABAN-MATTEI

Source: Getty Images

South Africa: transit visa exemption covers

The four airports eligible for the exemption are:

1. OR Tambo International Airport

2. Cape Town International Airport

3. King Shaka International Airport

4. Lanseria International Airport

While the exemption lifts the visa requirement, transiting passengers are still required to undergo biometric capture as part of the process of moving through the country.

South Africa: What deportees need to know

Deportees are excluded from the exemption entirely. Any deportee travelling through a South African port of entry, whether one of the four airports listed above or any other entry point in the country, must hold a valid transit visa. Additionally, deportees are required to be accompanied throughout their passage.

South Africa sets permanent residency application fee

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that South Africa's Department of Home Affairs had published the official application fee for foreigners seeking permanent residency in the country.

According to Government Gazette 55209, applicants under section 25 of the Immigration Act must pay R1,520. However, the fee does not cover foreigners applying under sections 26(b), 26(c), and 27(d), while a separate R100 charge applies for proof of permanent residency.

Source: Legit.ng