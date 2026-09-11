Afrobeats star Davido put his longtime aide Israel DMW on the spot during an outing, demanding he cover the cost of fuel and food

Israel DMW visibly hesitated before eventually pulling out his card at both the filling station and a pizza restaurant

Fans flooded the comments with reactions to the rare role reversal between the two close friends

Afrobeats superstar Davido has set social media buzzing after a playful video captured him insisting that his logistics manager and close friend, Israel DMW, foot the bill for fuel and pizza during a recent outing.

The clips, which Davido shared on his Instagram story on September 10, showed the pair seated inside his new Maybach at a filling station.

Davido turns the tables on Israel DMW during a recent outing, asking his longtime aide to pay for fuel and pizza in a viral moment. Photo: davido

Source: Instagram

Switching to Pidgin, Davido turned to Israel and challenged him directly:

"You no fit buy me gas abi? Why you dey shake? $100 fuel."

He pressed on, questioning why he always ends up paying and making clear it was Israel's turn this time.

A visibly amused Israel stepped out of the car and settled the roughly $100 fuel bill at the pump.

Davido accompanied the clip with the caption:

"Nah everything I go dey pay for? @israeldmw"

The banter did not stop there. A second segment filmed inside a pizza restaurant showed Davido asking Israel to pay for a $28 order.

Israel DMW hesitated, but eventually made his way to the counter, pulled out his wallet and paid by card with a smile on his face.

Israel DMW's loyalty to Davido

Israel has served as Davido's personal logistics manager for several years, and what started as a professional arrangement has evolved into a well-documented friendship.

The Grammy-nominated singer has spoken openly about how much he values Israel, describing him as one of his closest confidants.

The video's framing as a role reversal drew extra laughs online, given Davido's well-known reputation for generosity towards those in his circle.

Check out Davido and Israel DMW's video below:

How fans reacted to Davido and Israel DMW's viral clip

The exchange quickly caught fire online, with many fans finding the whole scene genuinely heartwarming. Here are some of the reactions:

@CharlesNwakama wrote:

"See who wife talk say make e leave, make e leave him helper for you"

@Ayodelebiodun commented:

"Their friendship is refreshing"

@Topher475684309 said:

"Abeg no kee our isreal o 😅😅he go shake o"

@3sixty1050 reacted:

"My guy comot card out sharp sharp!"

@macofbillions shared:

"This is the sweetest part of friendship."

@woken_77 wrote:

"Out of it all, I love Israel around Davido more. He is a free spirit."

@Jermaineway_ observed:

"Omo looking at this really makes me smile sha, Davido literally changed this guy's life. He travels the world, owns houses and cars and meets top people in Nigeria effortlessly. While some pastors deliberately leave their assistant pastors to suffer all in the name of training.. very disheartening stuffs.."

Afrobeats star Davido makes Israel DMW foot the bills for fuel and pizza, with the rare role reversal leaving fans amused online. Photo: davido

Source: Instagram

Davido drops cryptic message amid ongoing feud with Erigga

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Davido sparked fresh reactions after sharing a cryptic message on X amid his ongoing feud with rapper Erigga.

The Afrobeats star’s post came after Erigga criticised musicians from wealthy families, prompting Davido to defend artists who came from family money.

Erigga later called Davido the “Ambassador of Rich Kids” and accused him of bullying people without similar privileges.

Source: Legit.ng