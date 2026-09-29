Veteran actress Rita Edochie appeared in court on Tuesday, September 29, 2026, for the defamation case filed against her by Judy Austin

Rita arrived with four lawyers by her side, but the case was adjourned to November as details surface online

Fans were quick to notice Rita's accessories in court photos, sparking a wave of reactions online

Veteran Nollywood actress Rita Edochie stepped into the courtroom on Tuesday, September 29, 2026, as her legal battle with Judy Austin, wife of actor Yul Edochie, continued to unfold.

Austin filed the defamation lawsuit against both Rita and her ex-husband, and the case had been fixed for that date. Photos from after the sitting circulated on Instagram, showing Rita alongside her legal team.

Reactions as Rita Edochie is spotted in court over Judy Austin defamation lawsuit. Photo credit@riatedochie/@judyaustin

Source: Instagram

Rita Edochie's court appearance

Four lawyers accompanied Rita to court to mount her defence. However, proceedings did not go as scheduled, with the case adjourned to November.

What caught many fans off guard was not just the size of her legal team. Sharp-eyed social media users noticed that Rita was wearing two distinct accessories: a necklace bearing a crucifix and a bead chain adorned with cowries.

Rita Edochie seen in court amid lawsuit filed by her in-law. Photo credit@ritaedcohie

Source: Instagram

The combination of the religious and traditional items was hard to miss, and fans immediately had something to say about it.

Here is the Instagram post about Rita Edochie's appearance in court:

Fans react to Rita's "Two-factor authentication"

The phrase "two-factor authentication" quickly became the phrase of the moment in the comments section, with fans likening Rita's choice of accessories to layered digital security.

@flawskincare.ng wrote:

"Our Gallant mama. If I am Judy I will not go."

@theladybenny commented:

"Wait, she really took her 'inlaw' to court?"

@beautyshopsweden asked:

"Why did Rita need 4 lawyers since everything she used to post you people claim she was right."

@mrs_sugarr noted:

"Mama the mama. She went With her crucifix medal and cowrie beads, two factor authentication."

@goldenstar.agecy added:

"Dat lady na mumu.....if she lose I go laugh her...I don't talk anything about her"

Yul, Judy dedicate song to Emmanuel Obasi

Legit.ng earlier reported that Yul and Judy Austin fired back at their detractors online. Judy’s ex-husband, Obasi, had made claims about the actress, and the couple responded to his outburst.

Yul and Judy dedicated a song to Obasi and their other detractors, leading to an online discussion.

Source: Legit.ng