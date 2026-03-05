Ozonna Soludo recently shared pictures as well as videos as he flaunted his new hairstyle on social media

The Anambra state governor's son happily shared his transition from his popular Afro hairstyle to a blonde braid

His new appearance has sparked mixed reactions from Nigerians, with many criticising his new look

Singer and influencer Ozonna, the son of Anambra State Governor Charles Soludo, recently caused a stir on social media after debuting a new hairstyle.

The budding singer, who used to rock a blonde afro, was seen wearing blonde braids in new photos he shared on Instagram.

"From fro to flo," he captioned the photos.

He also shared clips on his official Facebook page on Wednesday, March 4, flaunting his new hairstyle.

Ozonna shares why some Nigerians dislike him

Ozonna, in a viral video, shared why some Nigerians were not fond of him.

During a chat with a content creator, Goodybagg, Ozonna stated that anyone who was visible and confident would be hated. He added that despite Nigerians' dislike for him, he wouldn’t stop being himself.

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Ozonna made headlines with a short video on his TikTok account showing him dancing to Ayra Starr's song, Hot Body. His display in the viral clip triggered reactions from Nigerians.

Reactions as Ozonna flaunts new hairstyle

While some fans praised him, some critics, however, shared diverse opinions about his new look. Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions, read them below:

Don Maurice Chibuzor Snr said:

"Man living his best life with zero regrets. It’s good to be yourself without thinking about people’s opinions. Lolz."

Clinton Billion said:

"Best Hair Style of the Year.. Ozonna no need just Dey keep this hair style. Tomorrow I Dey go do my own exactly like urs."

Kenny Hope Alaebo said:

"And my sister said this colour of attachment no go fit me.... Why e come fit ozonna wey be man."

endeeking said:

"Achalubro."

patsy_nkay reacted:

"if you no get fam member wey Dey embarrass you online , it’s a different kind of blessing ooh."

mide_cuddlez commented:

"Nobody sooo pass nepo babies , then spoil wetin no good …my mama for don use turning stick reshape the head."

Chisom Jane reacted:

"Guy no d make your papa vex na Which one is new hair,new you…. We don’t want to see more new things from Solution ohaba."

Ikechukwu Chiamaka said:

"Was not in a good mood before now but see this post, I don’t even know when I burst out laughing Ozonna, you really know how to get people talking You get coconut head."

Ozonna disagrees with his father

Legit.ng reported that Governor Charles Soludo's dismissal of Peter Obi's presidential ambition became a viral topic.

The Anambra state governor highlighted why Obi won't win the 2023 presidential election.

Ozonna Soludo seemed to distance himself from his father’s verbal attack on Obi, insisting that Obi was the best presidential candidate in 2023.

