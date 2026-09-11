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Governor Soludo’s Son Ozonna Laments Yearly iPhone Upgrades As He Calls Out Apple
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Governor Soludo’s Son Ozonna Laments Yearly iPhone Upgrades As He Calls Out Apple

by  Olumide Alake
2 min read
  • Ozonna Soludo, son of Anambra state Governor Chukwuma Soludo, voiced frustration over Apple's annual iPhone release cycle after the iPhone 18 rollout
  • The musician argued that stretching major upgrades to every three years would deliver more meaningful features and greater value to consumers
  • Ozonna also expressed dissatisfaction with his iPhone 15 Pro Max and threatened to switch to Samsung over camera performance concerns

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Governor Chukwuma Soludo's son and musician Ozonna Soludo has stirred debate online after taking aim at Apple's yearly smartphone release strategy, following the launch of the iPhone 18.

Ozonna argued that Apple should stop dropping a new flagship every 12 months and instead space out major updates to once every three years. In his view, this approach would push the company to deliver genuinely significant improvements rather than modest, incremental changes that disappoint loyal customers.

Anambra state governor's son Ozonna Soludo calls out Apple over new iPhone 18.
Governor Soludo’s son Ozonna shares his take on the new iPhone 18. Credit: ozonna/iphone
Source: Instagram

His comments drew attention partly because they came on the heels of his frustrations with Apple's hardware. Ozonna expressed disappointment with his iPhone 15 Pro Max, pointing to underwhelming camera performance as a key grievance. He also hinted at a potential switch to Samsung if the brand did not improve its consistency on that front.

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Reactions to Ozonna's lamentation

The remarks split opinion online. Some netizens on Facebook sided with Ozonna, agreeing that modern smartphone updates too often amount to minor spec adjustments dressed up as major releases. However, critics took issue with what they saw as misplaced energy.

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Ozonna threantens to switch to another phone maker as he calls out Apple over new iPhone 18.
Governor Soludo’s son Ozonna sparks reactions as he laments yearly iPhone upgrades. Credit: ozonna.
Source: Instagram

Reactions from social media users were swift and varied:

@Successful Leo wrote:

"No make Una continue to dey buy iPhone because of camera 📸🤳 Lol 😂😂😂 apple just dey use Una head"

@Esther Adaora commented:

"Ozo baby 😳is dat u???😳😳"

@Chioma Nancy Orizu shared:

"They finally decided to copy Samsung and folded. Samsung is the father that fathered their father"

@Ijeoma Lilliann said:

"He didn't lie.. apple are making their money..proud of them… we gonna don get to iPhone 30😂🤣ndi ara"

In related news, Legit.ng reported that VeryDarkMan issued a warning to Nigerian phone vendors over the new iPhone 18.

The Facebook video of Ozonna calling out Apple over new iPhone 18 is below:

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Ozonna debuts blonde braids in new look

Legit.ng previously reported that Ozonna Soludo caused a stir online after debuting a new hairstyle.

The budding singer, who used to rock a blonde afro, was seen wearing blonde braids in new photos he shared on Instagram.

In a previous chat with content creator Goodybagg, Ozonna stated that anyone visible and confident would be hated, adding that despite Nigerians' dislike for him, he wouldn't stop being himself.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Olumide Alake avatar

Olumide Alake (Entertainment Editor) Olumide Alake is a Lifestyle and Entertainment Journalist with 7 years of experience in news media. He holds an awarded certificate from the Editorial CDS during his service year. He has worked with some online media outfits notable are Naijaloaded, Jaguda, Kemifilani. Olumide bagged an award for the best exclusive article at Legit.ng and Best Entertainment Editor 2023/2024. Contact: olumide.alake@corp.legit.ng

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